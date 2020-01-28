Deals: Anker's New Gold Box Sale Offers Up to 35% Off Portable Batteries, USB-C Cables, and More

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
In the sale, you can get a PowerCore portable battery starting at $24.99 for 10,000 mAh, a PowerLine USB-C to Lightning cable 2-pack for $25.99, and a PowerPort USB-C wall charger for $18.99. All of the items in the sale have been automatically discounted so you won't need to enter a coupon code before you check out.
Anker 1/28 Flash Sale
Portable Batteries
- PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh - $24.99, down from $35.99
- PowerCore Essential 20,000 mAh - $31.49, down from $49.99
- PowerCore Redux 10,000 mAh - $31.99, down from $45.99
- PowerCore Essential 20,000 mAh - $34.99 with on-page coupon, down from $54.99
- PowerLine+ USB-C to USB-A Cable (3-pack) - $13.99, down from $18.99
- PowerLine+ II USB-C to Lightning Cable (2-pack) - $25.99, down from $35.99
- PowerLine+ II Lightning Cable (3-pack) - $29.99, down from $39.99
- PowerWave Stand - $14.99, down from $21.99
- PowerWave 7.5 Stand - $34.99, down from $49.99
- PowerPort Mini USB-C Charger - $18.99, down from $25.99
- PowerPort Atom 2-Port USB-C Charger - $34.99 with on-page coupon, down from $56.99
- SoundCore Pro+ - $50.99, down from $89.99