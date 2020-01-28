Deals: Anker's New Gold Box Sale Offers Up to 35% Off Portable Batteries, USB-C Cables, and More

Tuesday January 28, 2020 5:51 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Anker today kicked off a new Gold Box sale on Amazon, offering up to 35 percent off portable batteries, USB-C and Lightning cables, wireless chargers, wall chargers, and more. As with every Gold Box offer, these prices will last for one day only, so be sure to browse the charging accessories being discounted below.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In the sale, you can get a PowerCore portable battery starting at $24.99 for 10,000 mAh, a PowerLine USB-C to Lightning cable 2-pack for $25.99, and a PowerPort USB-C wall charger for $18.99. All of the items in the sale have been automatically discounted so you won't need to enter a coupon code before you check out.

Anker 1/28 Flash Sale


Portable Batteries
Cables
Wireless Chargers
Wall Chargers
Audio
Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
0 comments