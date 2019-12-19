On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Mac Pro Now Available
Hands-On With Apple's $4999 Pro Display XDR and $999 Stand
We picked up a Pro Display XDR alongside our Mac Pro, and it arrived today, so we thought we'd do an unboxing, hands-on, and first impressions video for MacRumors readers.
As a display designed for professional use, the Pro Display XDR has a $4,999 price tag that's not exactly consumer friendly, and Apple is charging an additional $999 for the stand that we have here, which has resulted in endless jokes.
Basically, if you want a functional display, you need to shell out $6,000, because unless you're going to mount the display using the $200 VESA mount, this is the only available stand at the current time.
The Pro Display XDR ships in an all-white pull tab box like the Mac Pro, and it comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth, a braided power cable, and a braided Thunderbolt 3 cable.
We've got the Pro Display XDR without the matte nano-texture, which is $1,000 more expensive and not shipping yet, but if you do buy that nano-texture version, it's worth noting that you can only clean it with this included cloth if you don't want to damage it.
The Pro Display XDR connects to the standalone stand using super strong magnets, and the whole setup feels sturdy and high-quality, as it should at this price point.
Design wise, the Pro Display XDR has the same lattice design as the Mac Pro for the back of the display, used for ventilation and cooling. There are four USB-C ports on the Pro Display XDR, with one serving as a Thunderbolt 3 port for connecting to the Mac Pro.
You can swivel the Pro Display XDR into portrait mode or landscape mode using a little button on the monitor stand, which is handy for those who prefer to use their displays in vertical mode. Tilt and height are also able to be adjusted.
The display itself is 32 inches in size with a resolution of 6016 x 3384, and unsurprisingly, it looks fantastic. It features 1,600 nits of peak brightness and 1,000 nits of sustained brightness, along with a super wide viewing angle and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. In a nutshell, it's an incredible display.
The color accuracy is impressive and suitable for professional use, and the HDR paired with the 1600 nits of peak brightness is excellent for those who are editing HDR content.
Apple is charging a minimum of $4,999 for this display, which sounds outrageous, but it is a display for professional use and when it comes to the quality and the feature set, it is a solid deal and competitively priced compared to other pro-level monitors.
Reference monitors used by Hollywood studios for TV and film editing, for example, can cost five times more than the Pro Display XDR with the same specs as the Pro Display XDR.
The Pro Display XDR was designed to be used with the Mac Pro, but it is also compatible with 2018 or later 15-inch MacBook Pro models, the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and the 2019 iMac models. You can also use it with the 2017 iMac Pro, but not at the full 6K resolution.
What do you think of the Pro Display XDR? Let us know in the comments.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
That's assuming it wasn't done for that exact reason.
All I know is Apple made a grand, grand PR mistake by not just including the stand
I see what you did there.... ?
All I know is Apple made a grand, grand PR mistake by not just including the stand with the monitor and adding $1000 to the price. They could've avoided all the memes and hate comments.
That's assuming it wasn't done for that exact reason.
The people making memes and hate comments were never going to buy one of these in the first place.
Apple was/is right to ignore them.
Some people, especially tech fanatics, just can't get that not everything is about them.
All I know is Apple made a grand, grand PR mistake by not just including the stand with the monitor and adding $1000 to the price. They could've avoided all the memes and hate comments.
That's assuming it wasn't done for that exact reason.
Not at all. Every single professional using that new stand raves rightly so about its capabilities. You people meaning you non-professional consumers have absolutely zero clue on the Kinematics and interior working parts of that assembly, and yet expect it to be included in the price.
You will never buy a reference monitor so just stop whining already.
You're right. I don't. The price point is ridiculous, especially for the stand.
The price point for the XDR Display is not ridiculous, considering the technology in it compared to a $30K broadcast reference monitor from Canon, Sony or Flanders. The stand is optional. Personally, I would buy the VESA mount.
What makes this so hilarious is that no one would be making a fuss on these forums if the monitor was being sold by NEC or EIZO, but because it says Apple on it, it’s like moths to a flame to criticize anything and everything about this display.
Pros are going to buy this, go about their day and be delighted. Everyone else’s opinions don’t matter.
Oh please, spare me the evils of capitalism speechifying.
Don't be so patronising.
The Mini IS out of reach because of Apple's chronically off this planet price gouging for their soldered storage and RAM.
There is no other reason, other than unscrupulous price monopolisation and rogue profiteering, considering their market buying capacity, it's almso t down right or should be deemed criminal charging what they do. All of us, as end users, at retail level can buy single quantity at more than half the price Apple demands.
Example, upgrade the CPU to one 100Mhz higher than base, Apple is charging the total cost amount for the entire new CPU. At retail, the upgraded CPU in 1 QTY is only $50, so in reality, Apple buying in OEM Tray amounts the upgrade cost is much less, say $20. Charging the Apple customer and extra $50 is reasonable, but not deducting the cost of the base, and adding the cost of the entire new CPU to the base should be illegal.
Same with the storage, and RAM, user can buy retail single quantity with not market power or preferential deal and still can buy double the capacity for less cost than Apple charge us.
This is what is making the Mac's unreachable, often you either gect sucked into paying or just go no way and don't buy a Mac at all.
Apple’s a huge company with huge overhead. They’ve got 500+ stores, 140,000 employees, billions per month in operating expenses, including $1.5 billion per month in R&D.
All those costs get passed on to consumers. Apple isn’t making outrageous profits; the low P/E ratio conferred by Wall Street is ample evidence of that.
Yes, Apple equipment is expensive. It’s high-priced. But prices are high because costs are high. And high priced is much , much different from overpriced, isn’t it?
[automerge]1576844893[/automerge]
The user base is satisfied. Customer satisfaction is through the roof. But Apple can’t please everyone, can they?
or change the F ing policy and satisfy your user base or in your case, just roll over an accept any old BS they hand you on a plate.
It's not good enough, it's not acceptable and no i don't accept "ok not for me" and leave.
No way, I been using Macs for 30 years, stand up and fight for what is right!!
All I know is Apple made a grand, grand PR mistake by not just including the stand with the monitor and adding $1000 to the price. They could've avoided all the memes and hate comments.
That's assuming it wasn't done for that exact reason.
I absolutely agree. Had they set the total price at $5600, or something similar, they could have included a stand with 100% of the monitors and no one would have batted an eye.
All I know is Apple made a grand, grand PR mistake by not just including the stand with the monitor and adding $1000 to the price. They could've avoided all the memes and hate comments.
That's assuming it wasn't done for that exact reason.
I don't think Apple was looking for memes and hate comments. But for sure, they understood the value of controversy and how making the stand an expensive requirement has kept the display in people's minds and fostering curiosity with free advertising, with some making a purchase.
[ Read All Comments ]