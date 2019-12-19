Deals Spotlight: Get the 512GB 15-Inch MacBook Pro for $2,199 ($600 Off, Lowest Ever)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
At $600 off, B&H Photo's sale is currently the best price for this configuration of the 15-inch MacBook Pro available online, and it comes in $100 below the previous best price we tracked for this model. The new sale will last through tomorrow, December 20 at 4:30 p.m. ET.
This notebook also has a 2880 x 1800 Retina Display, Apple T2 chip with "Hey Siri" functionality, a Touch Bar with Touch ID, and more. Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.