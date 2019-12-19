Deals Spotlight: Get the 512GB 15-Inch MacBook Pro for $2,199 ($600 Off, Lowest Ever)

Thursday December 19, 2019 10:14 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
B&H Photo is discounting the 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro to a new low price today. You can get the 2.3 GHz 8-Core model with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for $2,199.00, down from $2,799.00. This was one of Apple's base configurations of the 15-inch MacBook Pro, and at this price it's only available in Space Gray.

At $600 off, B&H Photo's sale is currently the best price for this configuration of the 15-inch MacBook Pro available online, and it comes in $100 below the previous best price we tracked for this model. The new sale will last through tomorrow, December 20 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

This notebook also has a 2880 x 1800 Retina Display, Apple T2 chip with "Hey Siri" functionality, a Touch Bar with Touch ID, and more. Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.

