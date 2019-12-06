On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Holding Apple Park Open House for Cupertino Residents, Collecting Toys for Kids
The open house takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and requires attendees to RSVP by December 11. Apple says that it is supporting Toys for Tots, and asks those interested in participating to bring along a toy.
Potential attendees need to fill out a registration form and attendance is confirmed on a first come, first serve basis until capacity is reached.
Each household that receives an invitation can register up to four people in total, and households will be assigned a specific arrival time. Apple says that light snacks and beverages will be served, and the company recommends comfortable outdoor shoes.
Attendees will be able to take photos of exterior spaces at Apple Park, but not interior spaces or inside buildings.
Apple has previously invited nearby Cupertino residents to visit its Apple Park campus when the Apple Park Visitor Center opened up in November 2017.