Apple this afternoon began sending out emails highlighting its latest Apple Pay promotion, which offers $10 off a purchase of $100 or more from the StubHub app.StubHub is an online ticketing company that allows users to purchase tickets for sporting events, concerts, and more.To get the $10 discount, you can enter PAYFASTER during checkout on ‌Apple Pay‌ purchase of $100+. Apple says that the discount will be available through October 31, and it is limited to the United States. Purchases of gift cards are not included.