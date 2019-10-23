Deals Spotlight: Amazon Discounts 9.7-Inch iPad and 10.2-Inch iPad to Lowest-Ever Prices (Up to $160 Off)

9.7-Inch iPad
Amazon has both the 32GB and 128GB 9.7-inch iPad with cellular support in all color options. Shoppers should note that the 128GB Space Gray iPad is the cheapest 128GB model in this sale at $399.00, but all of the colors for the 32GB size are the same price.
Because of its lower price, stock for the 128GB Space Gray iPad is limited and it won't ship until around October 29. Across the board, these are the lowest prices we've tracked for the previous-generation iPad.
- Cellular 128GB, Space Gray - $399.00, down from $559.00 ($160 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular 128GB, Gold - $429.00, down from $559.00 ($130 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular 128GB, Silver - $429.00, down from $559.00 ($130 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular 32GB, Space Gray - $349.00, down from $459.00 ($110 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular 32GB, Gold - $349.00, down from $459.00 ($110 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular 32GB, Silver - $349.00, down from $459.00 ($110 off, lowest ever)
10.2-Inch iPad
Those on the hunt for the latest iPad can still save a bit of money thanks to Amazon's $29 discount on the Wi-Fi only models of the 128GB 10.2-inch iPad. All colors are also on sale here, priced at $399.99.
- Wi-Fi 128GB, Space Gray - $399.99, down from $429.00 ($29 off, lowest ever)
- Wi-Fi 128GB, Gold - $399.99, down from $429.00 ($29 off, lowest ever)
- Wi-Fi 128GB, Silver - $399.99, down from $429.00 ($29 off, lowest ever)