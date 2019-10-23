Deals Spotlight: Amazon Discounts 9.7-Inch iPad and 10.2-Inch iPad to Lowest-Ever Prices (Up to $160 Off)

Wednesday October 23, 2019 5:47 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Anyone on the hunt for an iPad this week is in luck, thanks to Amazon's latest discounts on both the 2018 9.7-inch iPad and the 2019 10.2-inch iPad. The retailer has marked down all of the cellular versions of the former tablet, while sales on the latter device are focused on Wi-Fi only models.

9.7-Inch iPad


Amazon has both the 32GB and 128GB 9.7-inch iPad with cellular support in all color options. Shoppers should note that the 128GB Space Gray iPad is the cheapest 128GB model in this sale at $399.00, but all of the colors for the 32GB size are the same price.

Because of its lower price, stock for the 128GB Space Gray iPad is limited and it won't ship until around October 29. Across the board, these are the lowest prices we've tracked for the previous-generation iPad.

10.2-Inch iPad


Those on the hunt for the latest iPad can still save a bit of money thanks to Amazon's $29 discount on the Wi-Fi only models of the 128GB 10.2-inch iPad. All colors are also on sale here, priced at $399.99.

