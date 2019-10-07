Deals: Powerbeats Pro Discounted to $199.95 ($50 Off), Plus Low Prices on 2018 9.7-Inch iPad and More

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Powerbeats Pro
Amazon has introduced a discount on the Powerbeats Pro, which you can purchase for $199.95, down from $249.95 ($50 off). This 20 percent off sale on Apple's new wireless headphones is one of the first notable discounts for the Powerbeats Pro that we've tracked online.
The retailer has every color on sale, so you can get the Powerbeats Pro in Black, Ivory, Moss, or Navy at the new discounted price of $199.95. These models are shipped and sold by Amazon and are brand new, and you can opt to include AppleCare+ for headphones at $29.00 to your order.
Additionally, Apple itself has marked down the Powerbeats Pro to $199.95 on its website.
2018 9.7-Inch iPad
Amazon has Apple's previous generation 32GB cellular 9.7-inch iPad from 2018 at the low price of $349.00, down from $459.00. At $110 off, this matches the lowest price we previously tracked for this model across the major Apple resellers online.
Only the Gold color is on sale at this price. If you're looking for a little more storage, Amazon also has the 128GB cellular model of this iPad at $449.00, down from $559.00 ($110 off). All three colors are available on sale for the 128GB model.
iPhone XS Smart Battery Case
To round out the Amazon deals kicking off the week, the retailer also has Apple's Smart Battery Case for the iPhone XS and XS Max at $102.00, down from $129.00 ($27 off). The iPhone XS version is only on sale in Black, while the iPhone XS Max version is on sale in both Black and White colorways.
While we've seen slightly lower prices on the iPhone XS Max Smart Battery Case, today's deal matches previous low prices on the accessory for the iPhone XS model. The Smart Battery Case for the iPhone XR has not been discounted this week on Amazon.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to stay updated on all of the latest Apple-related sales and offers.