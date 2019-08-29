Micro Center Stores Offering AirPods With Wireless Charging Case for $150 as Limited Time Doorbuster Deal

The catch is that the deal is only available at Micro Center retail stores, likely to draw in foot traffic, although orders can be reserved online for in-store pickup. The Apple Authorized Reseller has only 25 locations across the United States, so be sure to check if there is a location in your area.
Micro Center is also offering the wireless charging case by itself for $49.99, down from Apple's regular price of $79, and the second-generation AirPods with a standard charging case for $129.99, down from $159.
The deals are limited to one per household, and supplies are likely extremely limited, so we recommend calling ahead if you are planning on visiting a Micro Center store. There's no indication when the sales end, so act fast.