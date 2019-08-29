Micro Center Stores Offering AirPods With Wireless Charging Case for $150 as Limited Time Doorbuster Deal

Thursday August 29, 2019 6:49 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Micro Center is having a notable doorbuster-style deal on the second-generation AirPods with a wireless charging case, offering them for $149.99, down from Apple's regular price of $199. This is the lowest price we've ever seen.


The catch is that the deal is only available at Micro Center retail stores, likely to draw in foot traffic, although orders can be reserved online for in-store pickup. The Apple Authorized Reseller has only 25 locations across the United States, so be sure to check if there is a location in your area.

Micro Center is also offering the wireless charging case by itself for $49.99, down from Apple's regular price of $79, and the second-generation AirPods with a standard charging case for $129.99, down from $159.

The deals are limited to one per household, and supplies are likely extremely limited, so we recommend calling ahead if you are planning on visiting a Micro Center store. There's no indication when the sales end, so act fast.

frumpywumpy
16 minutes ago at 07:15 am
bah, all these are "in-store pickup" only :(

Our Costco sells them for $144.99

Costco sells the wired charging case version for $144.99, but this deal from micro center is for the wireless charging case version.
Bawstun
6 minutes ago at 07:26 am
Still too overpriced by about $50. Apple’s regular price is absurd. They’re earbuds. lol!
