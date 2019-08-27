Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Nearly 50,000 Students in Glasgow, Scotland to Receive Free iPads to Assist With Education
As part of the deal, every student in academic year P6 to S6 will receive their own iPad to keep for school use, while younger students in academic years P1 through P5 will have shared access to an iPad. A total of 47,000 iPads will be handed out to students by 2021, and 4,900 teachers will also receive one.
The initiative will also include the installation of Wi-Fi in every classroom and faster internet connections overall.
The report notes that all of the iPads will be tracked and managed by the Glasgow City Council, which can lock or erase the devices remotely, while social media platforms and inappropriate websites will be blocked. The initiative has already been tested at a number of schools across Glasgow.
"This is the biggest Apple education initiative in Europe and I'm delighted that Glasgow is once again leading the way in innovative practices," said Glasgow councillor Chris Cunningham, according to STV News.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
If you didn't pay for it, youre the product
Well they did pay for it; it's a 300 million pound contract.
[doublepost=1566925066][/doublepost]
The iPad is a tool for teaching but it should only be a part of learning.
Too often schools rely on computers to do the teaching.
Teachers in the US don't teach, for the most part; they present information. Many kids learn despite the school system, not because of it.
Teaching the way it should be isn't scalable enough for mass consumption...although with AI it might be possible. But right now there's no money in it.
"The rollout, which is aimed to encourage children to embrace the digital age, is the biggest Apple education project in Europe."
Did children really need any encouragement to embrace the digital age? They were born into it. That's like saying people need encouragement to embrace dish washers.
Wow, Apple gave nearly 50,000 free iPads.
If you didn't pay for it, youre the product
/macrumors cynics
[ Read All Comments ]