Apple Releases Fifth Public Betas of iOS 13 and iPadOS
Beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program will receive the iOS 13 beta update over-the-air after installing the proper certificate on an iOS device.
Those who want to join the beta testing program can sign up on Apple's beta testing website, which gives users access to iOS, macOS, and tvOS betas. Before installing a beta, make sure to create a full encrypted iTunes backup or an iCloud backup.
iOS 13 is a major update to the iOS operating system that runs on the iPhone and the iPad, but this year, iOS 13 and iPadOS, the version of iOS 13 that runs on the iPad, are separate downloads as they've been split up.
iPadOS is identical to iOS 13 in almost every way, though there are some iPad-specific features such as new multitasking capabilities. For the most part, the two operating systems share the same features.
iOS 13 introduces a long list of new features. Dark Mode changes the entire look of the operating system, shifting it from light to dark, while an overhauled Photos app makes it easier to relive your memories with new Days, Months, and Years viewing options.
There's a new photo editing interface that makes it easier to edit photos than ever before, plus there are new tools to work with and options to edit the intensity of the built-in filters. You can edit video right in the Photos app for the first time, and on the newest iPhones, there's a new High-Key Mono lighting effect and an option to adjust the intensity of Portrait Lightning effects.
iOS 13 adds a less obtrusive volume HUD, a new Find My app that combines Find My iPhone and Find My Friends and lets you track your devices even with they don't have an LTE or WiFi connection. A Sign In with Apple feature (not yet active) gives you a convenient and data safe way to sign into apps and websites, providing an alternative to Facebook and Google sign in options.
Maps has a new street-level "Look Around" mode and a Collections feature for making lists of places, Reminders has been entirely overhauled to make it more functional, there's a profile feature in Messages along with new Memoji and Animoji stickers, and Siri has a new voice.
There are a ton of additional new features and changes coming in iOS 13, and for a full rundown of what you can expect, make sure to check out our iOS 13 roundup.
Each new beta brings new features and changes to iOS 13, and the sixth developer beta, which corresponds to the fifth public beta, added a Dark Mode toggle to Control Center, changes to folder transparency, updates to some privacy warnings, new splash screens, and more.
Time to say goodbye to 32 volume levels.thank goodness
This design is so terrible. I get the functionality point of view but come on... the clock and date line don't even bottom align with the top row of icons. This looks so disjointed.
so should i not install this if im an apple watch user? (on 5.3...not beta)That’s what the release notes appear to say thought I cannot personally confirm as I do not have an Apple Watch.
Hope they fixed the Mail appBad news-they didn’t.
Damn. I know it’s a beta, but the state of the app at PB5 is worrisome...I agree! I’m surprised that we’re 5 PB’s (6 DB) in and yet we still are seeing all these issues. Especially with the public release only a month away.
Do you guys recommend downloading iPadOS 13 on my iPad pro? Or does it still have a ton of bugs?There are still a noticeable amount of bugs regarding the mail app and a few other applications. If you want full functionality of your iPad, I would wait until the next beta.
