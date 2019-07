Alongside the release of iOS 12.4 with its new data migration tools for iOS devices, Apple today released a new 12.4 software update designed for the HomePod The new HomePod software will be installed automatically on the HomePod after you update to iOS 12.4, but you can also manually update and check your software version by following the instructions in our HomePod software how to According to the release notes for the update, the 12.4 software brings support for HomePod to Japan and Taiwan, where the speaker will soon be available for purchase.There were no other mentions of bug fixes or feature changes in the release notes for the update.