iFixit Finds 2019 MacBook Pro Keyboard Has 'Subtle' Changes to Membrane Cover and Switches

Friday May 24, 2019 8:12 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple surprised us with a MacBook Pro refresh earlier this week. 2019 models feature faster Intel processors with up to eight cores for the first time, as well as "new materials" added to the keyboard to hopefully reduce issues such as sticky and repeating keys that prompted Apple's worldwide repair program.


Apple didn't elaborate on the new materials, but the repair experts at iFixit have completed a teardown of the 2019 MacBook Pro and discovered a "subtle change" made to the silicone membrane covering the keyboard switches.

Whereas the membrane in the 2018 MacBook Pro is "semi-opaque" and "feels like silicone," iFixit says the cover in the 2019 model is "clearer and smooth to the touch." Based on infrared analysis, it appears the 2018 membrane was made with polyacetylene, while the 2019 covers uses polyamide, aka nylon.

iFixit also found that the metal dome over each key switch is "subtly different" as well. "It could be a new surface treatment, and/or a tweaked alloy, possibly to alleviate problems with durability, bounce-back, or other issues."

2018 MacBook Pro parts on left, 2019 MacBook Pro parts on right in each image

Beyond the keyboard, the 2019 MacBook Pro has few changes, as this was merely a spec bump. The notebook still earns iFixit's lowest repairability score, as the processor, RAM, and flash storage are soldered to the logic board, while the keyboard, battery, speakers, and Touch Bar are glued together.

[ 29 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
thadoggfather
32 minutes ago at 08:13 am
subtle doesn't sound re-assuring ;)
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
oldmacs
30 minutes ago at 08:15 am
If Apple insists that there isn't anything wrong with the keyboard, why has it been redesigned so many times?

The old keyboard managed to go between 2006 and 2015 without controversy.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
MacFather
19 minutes ago at 08:27 am
Remember the days when Apple was producing laptops with reliable keyboard?



Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
agffth
22 minutes ago at 08:23 am
I think they made the perfect keyboard. Every attempt to make a "better" one has failed. Just go back to the one everyone loved.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Salty Pirate
27 minutes ago at 08:18 am
I wanna know how they got the 8 core 14nm cpu 10° C cooler
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
PastaPrimav
29 minutes ago at 08:16 am

subtle doesn't sound re-assuring ;)

...from the company describing the material as "crinkly".

They're not exactly a scientific outfit.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
jeyf
8 minutes ago at 08:37 am
Apple killed the MB a long time ago and its not coming back any time soon.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
LavenderCaptain
9 minutes ago at 08:36 am
This time for sure, right???

In the words of the great 50 Cent: "I'll come back when you're hungry"
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
chabig
24 minutes ago at 08:22 am

If Apple insists that there isn't anything wrong with the keyboard, why has it been redesigned so many times?

Your premise and your logic are both flawed.

Premise fail: https://www.apple.com/support/keyboard-service-program-for-mac-notebooks/

Logic fail: Just because Apple introduces new iPhones every year you cannot conclude that anything is wrong with the earlier designs.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
RWil85
28 minutes ago at 08:17 am
I wonder if Apple is going to call iFixit and ask them to remove the teardown from the website?

/s
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]