Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
MacBook Pro Updates
iFixit Finds 2019 MacBook Pro Keyboard Has 'Subtle' Changes to Membrane Cover and Switches
Apple didn't elaborate on the new materials, but the repair experts at iFixit have completed a teardown of the 2019 MacBook Pro and discovered a "subtle change" made to the silicone membrane covering the keyboard switches.
Whereas the membrane in the 2018 MacBook Pro is "semi-opaque" and "feels like silicone," iFixit says the cover in the 2019 model is "clearer and smooth to the touch." Based on infrared analysis, it appears the 2018 membrane was made with polyacetylene, while the 2019 covers uses polyamide, aka nylon.
iFixit also found that the metal dome over each key switch is "subtly different" as well. "It could be a new surface treatment, and/or a tweaked alloy, possibly to alleviate problems with durability, bounce-back, or other issues."
Beyond the keyboard, the 2019 MacBook Pro has few changes, as this was merely a spec bump. The notebook still earns iFixit's lowest repairability score, as the processor, RAM, and flash storage are soldered to the logic board, while the keyboard, battery, speakers, and Touch Bar are glued together.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
The old keyboard managed to go between 2006 and 2015 without controversy.
subtle doesn't sound re-assuring ;)...from the company describing the material as "crinkly".
They're not exactly a scientific outfit.
In the words of the great 50 Cent: "I'll come back when you're hungry"
If Apple insists that there isn't anything wrong with the keyboard, why has it been redesigned so many times?Your premise and your logic are both flawed.
Premise fail: https://www.apple.com/support/keyboard-service-program-for-mac-notebooks/
Logic fail: Just because Apple introduces new iPhones every year you cannot conclude that anything is wrong with the earlier designs.
/s
[ Read All Comments ]