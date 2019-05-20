Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Google Launches New $999 Glass AR Headset for Enterprise Customers
The Glass Enterprise Edition 2 looks more like a traditional pair of glasses than a futuristic headset thanks to safety frames designed in partnership with Smith Optics, but for those who don't need safety glasses features, there's also a standard version that looks like the original.
Both versions feature a 640 x 380 Optical Display Module that displays augmented reality content over the real world view, while also offering up a smart voice assistant for getting tasks done.
Inside, there's an updated, faster Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 processor, an improved 8-megapixel camera, USB-C port for faster charging, and a larger battery.
Google says the Snapdragon XR1 features a significantly more powerful multicore CPU and a new artificial intelligence engine for "significant power savings," improved performance, and support for computer vision and more advanced machine learning capabilities.
Google Glass 2 runs Android Oreo, which is meant to make it easier for businesses to develop for and deploy.
The new version of Google Glass is priced at $999, down from $1,599 for the original version, and like the prior Enterprise Glass option, it is not available directly to consumers.
Google originally released Google Glass in 2013 as a mass market product, but it wasn't well-received due to privacy and functionality concerns. Google then relaunched it as an Enterprise product for businesses in 2017, with the redesigned version available as of today.
Apple is rumored to be working on its own augmented reality smart glasses, which could be somewhat similar in design to Google's version. Apple has had AR smart glasses in development for several years now, and rumors have suggested we could see a launch in 2020.
[MEDIA=youtube]5IK-zU51MU4[/MEDIA]
My first instinct hearing this: they hear internal rumblings at apple about them being close to production for THEIR ar headset so they want to get ahead of them
...won’t work
Someone else pointed out the Glass folks have been brought back into Google proper where the other Google AR folks reside. Longer term I expect them to be there if/when Apple makes an AR glass play. JMHO..
- Automotive/Machinery - mechanics could pop them on and see an overlay of vehicle components, how to access them, assemble/disassemble and order replacement parts. Basically a real-time manual
- Surgery - Currently we use sophisticated stereoscopic sensors, combined with CT or MRI scan images to simulate the position of a surgical tool on a screen (some neuro- & orthopaedic- surgery) - but its a 3-view set of images, all in 2D. With this, a 3D model of the patient can be shown overlain on the real patient... in 3D.
And in these industries, what the device looks like is totally irrelevant.
Imagine doctors doing surgery, being able to see an AR overlay of the internal organs. This tech may not make much sense in consumers' hands, but their are several fields where it will be invaluable.
Wait until Apple "validates" this with their own AR glasses.
Surgeon are already doing surgery via robots and some remote. This solves nothing, it’s an impedance to ones attention, just like people looking at their cell phones and walking and crossing on the streets without looking.
They really should focus that sentiment on this garbage. Seriously in my office if someone walked around with these on the HR department would have to hire extra staff. People would be irate and understandably so.
