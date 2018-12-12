"Hey Siri" support and possibly wireless charging case alongside AirPower charging mat.
Costco Begins Selling Select Macs on Web at $50 to $200 Discount
Costco's member-only prices are between $50 and $200 lower than Apple's prices for select Macs. The base model 2018 MacBook Air with a 1.6GHz processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage starts at $999 at Costco, for example, compared to $1,199 on Apple.com. There is a limit of two per customer.
The wholesale retailer is accepting pre-orders now, with shipments expected to begin the week of December 17. In-store pickup appears to be an option, but it's unclear if Costco warehouses will be selling Macs to walk-in customers.
An annual Costco membership starts at $60 in the United States.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
good think they don't in packs of 2 only!
Technically not, but you do get an additional discount if you pair the Mac with either a rotisserie chicken or a 6-pack of muffins.
No surprise here all these crazy deals that even Apple themselves wants to participate. I guess the lackluster launch of iPhones and probably struggling sales during Thanksgiving weeks. Apple is really desperate to rake more dollars from the people they like screwing before the year is over. Good luck Apple hope you’ll hit harder your head with the brick and wake-up from reality.Perhaps some talk therapy would be useful to work out some anger issues?
Great deal for anyone that's a member! I always wonder how Costco is able to absorb the cost.. I assume they aren't getting any discounts from Apple.
They have a fairly complex business model. Their margins are also not as large as “others.” They move tremendous volumes of products. Around 5 years ago the first COSTCO opened in my area. They are masters at merchandising. They have the “everyday “ items, then the “continuous rotation “ stock. The gas pumps there have taken over a large area. It’s interesting to watch how they raise and lower the prices based on the day of the week or holiday. Very different from your typical station. Like Thanksgiving for example. The Tues/Wed prior they dropped by .15 a gallon. Lines were 10 cars deep to fill up prior to traveling. Then on Thursday back up .20 a gallon. A increase of .05 from the Monday prior. Yet, most did not notice the .05 increase IMO.
It’s like this with their inside merchandise as well. Always look for the “snowflake” on the price marker. If the price ends in .97 that’s as far as it will be marked down. If it ends in .99 it will be going lower.
You have to be aware of your spending though. It’s sooo easy to over purchase if your not careful. ;)
Actually the base model starts at $1149. Not sure where they got $999.
Apple do not need to be in Costco to generate more sales. They just need to create better products at not overpriced values and customers will line up at the Apple store to buy them.
But ALL the latest Macbooks, Pro and Air that have RAM and internal SSD soldered and not upgradable, are a big NO-NO.
They overpriced and non upgradable for what they are.
No worries about that. Apple reported $63 Billion in sales for the last quarter, up 20% from the same year ago quarter.
People have voted with their wallets.
"They overpriced and non upgradable for what they are"
See above.
Costco has thin profit margins. Makes Apple look greedy.If there's anything costco is good at is cost-benefit analysis. They wouldn't give apple real estate in shopping warehouses or fulfillment warehouses if it wasn't a mutually beneficial relationship. Their thin profit margins aren't on everything either. Only some products.
[ Read All Comments ]