Apple Debuts New Single Tour and Double Tour Hermès Apple Watch Bands

Apple this morning added two Apple Watch Hermès Bands to its online store, introducing Double Tour and Single Tour bands in a new three-color Amber/Capucine/Rose Azalée configuration.
The Amber/Capucine/Rose Azalée bands are similar to the other three color bands that Apple introduced alongside new Apple Watch Series 4 Hermès models in September, but in red, yellow, and pink.
Apple's Amber/Capucine/Rose Azalée Swift Leather Double Tour band, priced at $489, is designed to work with all 38 and 40mm Apple Watch models.
The Amber/Capucine/Rose Azalée Swift Leather Single Tour band, priced at $339, is compatible with all 42 and 44mm Apple Watch models.
Both of the new Hermès bands can be purchased from the online Apple Store and should be in retail locations soon. Single Tour and Double Tour Hermès bands in additional colorways are also available at the same price points.
