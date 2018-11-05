Apple Debuts New Single Tour and Double Tour Hermès Apple Watch Bands

Monday November 5, 2018 9:35 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple this morning added two Apple Watch Hermès Bands to its online store, introducing Double Tour and Single Tour bands in a new three-color Amber/Capucine/Rose Azalée configuration.

The Amber/Capucine/Rose Azalée bands are similar to the other three color bands that Apple introduced alongside new Apple Watch Series 4 Hermès models in September, but in red, yellow, and pink.


Apple's Amber/Capucine/Rose Azalée Swift Leather Double Tour band, priced at $489, is designed to work with all 38 and 40mm Apple Watch models.

The Amber/Capucine/Rose Azalée Swift Leather Single Tour band, priced at $339, is compatible with all 42 and 44mm Apple Watch models.

Both of the new Hermès bands can be purchased from the online Apple Store and should be in retail locations soon. Single Tour and Double Tour Hermès bands in additional colorways are also available at the same price points.

Avatar
AngerDanger
2 days ago at 09:39 am
That one on the right is terrifying. Where does it end? :eek:



Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
itsmilo
2 days ago at 10:04 am
Tag me when they appear on Ali for 2.99$. Including shipping of course
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
GrumpyMom
2 days ago at 10:24 am
I like them. They make me hungry for sherbet, though. :p

Unfortunately, that’s not something I would spend that kind of money on. There are plenty of people who can and would pay for Hermès bands. I’m not one of them. I am not the right build. That one band looks like it could go to my elbow. :D I’d look like the unfortunate result of a pairing between a clown and a dominatrix.

But they’d look really nice on the right person.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
zorinlynx
1 day ago at 03:39 pm
My failure to understand "high fashion" continues.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
JetTester
2 days ago at 11:55 am

I care about Hermes watch bands on a tech site like I care about tech news on Hermes’ site. Which is to say, not at all.


Great. Then don't buy one. They weren't intended for you, but for those who like them. For them, it is nice to have the option.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Jimmy James
2 days ago at 11:48 am
I care about Hermes watch bands on a tech site like I care about tech news on Hermes’ site. Which is to say, not at all.

Oh, and Ronald McDonald called. He lost his watch and is checking the MacRumors lost & found.
Rating: 1 Votes
