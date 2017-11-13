High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 Available With New Midnight Fog Band Starting Tomorrow
Nike says the Space Gray aluminum casing coupled with the darkly shaded Sport Loop combine to give this particular model a so-called "stealthy color scheme" of "deep grays with iridescent accents."
The new Midnight Fog edition will be offered in a Cellular + GPS configuration for the usual $399 on Nike.com and at Nike retail stores in the United States. It's unclear if the model will be sold by Apple as well.
The new Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 variation will be accompanied by Nike's new Air VaporMax in a matching Midnight Fog color. The $190 shoes will be available November 27 in North America and November 24 elsewhere.
Apple Watch Nike+ comes with all the features of Apple Watch Series 3, including cellular, which lets you take calls, send messages, and stream Apple Music without needing to pair the watch to your iPhone.
Apple Watch Nike+ models have exclusive Nike watch faces designed specifically for Apple Watch, with digital and analog styles. You can launch the Nike+ Run Club app directly from the face by tapping the complication.
Same here. I use the app for training and even with that plenty of times it crashes, won’t start on watch, or will only sync after hard rebooting phone and watch. I’ve had it crash during races too which is really annoying. Has happened on multiple iOS and watch os builds and with various versions of both phone and watch hardware.
I’d like to chime in here as well. Been running a lot more recently and the Nike+ app has hosed me many times.
Randomly crashing and losing miles, getting hung and screwing up GPS reads or split times. Frustrating syncs etc.
It’s auto pause and voice over feature are excellent. But it fails pretty badly at its core goals of reliably tracking workouts.
Deal breaker really, which is too bad because I want to love the app.
This happened another time during training. For the most part, I use the Nike app for training, but if it really matters, I use the built in Apple Watch exercise app.
It looks nice, but they need to really work on their code. I run a full marathon using the Nike app with my Apple Watch 3, my iPhone 7 Plus. Both crashed during mile 7 when I ran through a tunnel on the course. For some reason, they both couldn't deal with the tunnel and the lack of signal. They were totally useless after that. When they restarted, it concluded the 26.2 mile run on mile 7. There was no "catch up" mode to continue to run after the crash.
