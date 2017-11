Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 Available With New Midnight Fog Band Starting Tomorrow

Nike today announced the Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 will be available with a new "Midnight Fog" colored Sport Loop starting November 14.Nike says the Space Gray aluminum casing coupled with the darkly shaded Sport Loop combine to give this particular model a so-called "stealthy color scheme" of "deep grays with iridescent accents."The new Midnight Fog edition will be offered in a Cellular + GPS configuration for the usual $399 on Nike.com and at Nike retail stores in the United States. It's unclear if the model will be sold by Apple as well.The new Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 variation will be accompanied by Nike's new Air VaporMax in a matching Midnight Fog color. The $190 shoes will be available November 27 in North America and November 24 elsewhere.Apple Watch Nike+ comes with all the features of Apple Watch Series 3, including cellular, which lets you take calls, send messages, and stream Apple Music without needing to pair the watch to your iPhone.Apple Watch Nike+ models have exclusive Nike watch faces designed specifically for Apple Watch, with digital and analog styles. You can launch the Nike+ Run Club app directly from the face by tapping the complication.