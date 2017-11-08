MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone X Case From MagBak

It's not Friday, but we're doing an extra giveaway this week, in partnership with MagBak. If you're not familiar with MagBak, it's a magnetic case that originally started out as a popular Kickstarter.
The latest MagBak cases are for the iPhone X, Apple's newest flagship iPhone. The MagBak for iPhone X is made from a soft, flexible rubber material that protects the iPhone on all sides. MagBak is available in Black, Gray, Blue, and Red.
There are cutouts for the camera, mute switch, Lightning port, and speakers, but the rest of the iPhone is covered, giving it protection from drops and bumps. There is a lip around the MagBak that also keeps the display from getting scratched when the iPhone is placed face down on a surface. A plastic material at the sides adds grip, so it's easy to hold onto the iPhone X in the case.
The MagBak isn't just a simple case, though. It has built-in magnets that allow it to mount to any magnetic surface, like a refrigerator. It also ships with two magnetic "MagStick" strips that can be applied to any flat surface via adhesive, allowing the iPhone X to be mounted in the car, in the kitchen, and more.
MagBak's magnets are located at the top and the sides of the device and have been designed not to interfere with the wireless charging feature of the iPhone X. So wireless charging does work with the MagBak case.
In addition to shipping with two magnetic MagSticks, MagBak also bundles the MagBak with an alcohol-based cleaning pad to be used before placing the MagSticks and a SIM tool. There's a cutout inside the MagBak case for the SIM tool, so you can make sure you always have one with you.
MagBak for iPhone X is normally priced at $39, but we have 15 cases to give away. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
a Rafflecopter giveawayThe contest will run from today (November 8) at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time on November 15. The winners will be chosen randomly on November 15 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.
