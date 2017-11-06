New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

iPhone X Component Costs Estimated at $357.50

Monday November 6, 2017 3:37 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple's new iPhone X costs $357.50 to make, according to estimates sourced from TechInsights and shared today by Reuters. At an estimated $357.50 to produce with a price tag of $999, the iPhone X has a gross margin of 64 percent, higher than the iPhone 8's gross margin of 59 percent.

Several of the components in the iPhone X are more expensive than their iPhone 8 counterparts, according to TechInsights. The 5.8-inch edge-to-edge display, for example, costs an estimated $65.50, compared to $36 for the 4.7-inch display of the iPhone 8.

Image via iFixit
The stainless steel chassis of the iPhone X costs an estimated $36, a significant premium over the $21.50 Apple shells out for the iPhone 8.

Following the launch of the iPhone 8, estimates suggested its raw component cost came in at $247.51, with the cost for the iPhone 8 Plus estimated at $288.08. Those estimates were sourced from IHS iMarkit, a research firm, while today's come from TechInsights, a company that does device teardowns and analysis.

Component cost estimates from companies like TechInsights and IHS look only at the price of raw components and do not take into account other iPhone manufacturing expenses like research and development, software creation, advertising, and distribution. While interesting, these estimates are not an accurate measurement of Apple's profit margin for the iPhone X, nor are they an accurate picture of the overall cost of creating the device.

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, cost breakdowns are generally "much different than the reality." "I've never seen one that is anywhere close to being accurate," he said in 2015.

Avatar
dmx
32 minutes ago at 03:40 pm
This is a garbage analysis. They estimate the display to cost $65. We know that is wrong, as KGI (who is essentially perfect) estimates it at $120 - $130. Given the quality of the display, I would lean toward KGI being correct - we should disregard TechInsights entire analysis.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
farewelwilliams
35 minutes ago at 03:38 pm
wonder how much the R&D was for the FaceID
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Goldfrapp
33 minutes ago at 03:39 pm
I don't understand why they couldn't sell it for $359
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
prowlmedia
19 minutes ago at 03:53 pm
These costing are literal bear minimum.

As the articles says
Marketing/adverting
Wages - designers / Apple store / internal / helpdesk - many many others
R+D
Tooling
Taxes
Software

Are not included!

Double it at least and then you’re about right... $700 is probably correct. 30% profit is what most companies would love to achieve

And over the lifespan - the parts will get cheaper and profit increases.

I never get that EVERY year this BS post pops up without the RD estimates - they are guessing everything else so why not?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
sofila
29 minutes ago at 03:44 pm
I find this estimates only interesting for a comparison of differences from year to year, i.e. iPhone 5s vs. iPhone 6s. But just for a 10 minutes lifespan.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
hoon2999
32 minutes ago at 03:41 pm

I don't understand why they couldn't sell it for $359


Because they don’t grow from trees
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
lordofthereef
23 minutes ago at 03:49 pm

It's basically a Microsoft Kinect miniaturised, so not much research needed.

I figure the spent a few bucks miniaturizing something that, before this, was the size of a shoebox.

Not justifying. Just saying that making things smaller, assuming that’s all they had to do, isn’t exactly free.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
WalterTizzano
26 minutes ago at 03:46 pm

wonder how much the R&D was for the FaceID

It's basically a Microsoft Kinect miniaturised, so not much research needed.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
JetLaw
28 minutes ago at 03:45 pm
This really is nonsense. These devices are not constructed from Legos. The aggregate cost of the “bricks” only accounts for the variable costs of production. The fixed costs of production (R&D, marketing costs, etc.) are substantial and also dynamic. The media really sucks when it comes to headlines -and maybe we are to blame for being so succepible to falling for clickbait. There is value in the content of this article, namely, the cost of the physical components of this device, but to suggest an equivalency between that and what it costs to truly bring one of these devices to market is an insult to the intellegnce of us all.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
robeddie
29 minutes ago at 03:43 pm

This is a garbage analysis. They estimate the display to cost $65. We know that is wrong, as KGI (who is essentially perfect) estimates it at $120 - $130. Given the quality of the display, I would lean toward KGI being correct - we should disregard TechInsights entire analysis.


KGI may be telling you what the RETAIL price of the display would be, not what Apple pays for it.
Rating: 1 Votes

