High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
iPhone X Component Costs Estimated at $357.50
Several of the components in the iPhone X are more expensive than their iPhone 8 counterparts, according to TechInsights. The 5.8-inch edge-to-edge display, for example, costs an estimated $65.50, compared to $36 for the 4.7-inch display of the iPhone 8.
The stainless steel chassis of the iPhone X costs an estimated $36, a significant premium over the $21.50 Apple shells out for the iPhone 8.
Following the launch of the iPhone 8, estimates suggested its raw component cost came in at $247.51, with the cost for the iPhone 8 Plus estimated at $288.08. Those estimates were sourced from IHS iMarkit, a research firm, while today's come from TechInsights, a company that does device teardowns and analysis.
Component cost estimates from companies like TechInsights and IHS look only at the price of raw components and do not take into account other iPhone manufacturing expenses like research and development, software creation, advertising, and distribution. While interesting, these estimates are not an accurate measurement of Apple's profit margin for the iPhone X, nor are they an accurate picture of the overall cost of creating the device.
According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, cost breakdowns are generally "much different than the reality." "I've never seen one that is anywhere close to being accurate," he said in 2015.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
As the articles says
Marketing/adverting
Wages - designers / Apple store / internal / helpdesk - many many others
R+D
Tooling
Taxes
Software
Are not included!
Double it at least and then you’re about right... $700 is probably correct. 30% profit is what most companies would love to achieve
And over the lifespan - the parts will get cheaper and profit increases.
I never get that EVERY year this BS post pops up without the RD estimates - they are guessing everything else so why not?
I don't understand why they couldn't sell it for $359
Because they don’t grow from trees
It's basically a Microsoft Kinect miniaturised, so not much research needed.I figure the spent a few bucks miniaturizing something that, before this, was the size of a shoebox.
Not justifying. Just saying that making things smaller, assuming that’s all they had to do, isn’t exactly free.
wonder how much the R&D was for the FaceIDIt's basically a Microsoft Kinect miniaturised, so not much research needed.
This is a garbage analysis. They estimate the display to cost $65. We know that is wrong, as KGI (who is essentially perfect) estimates it at $120 - $130. Given the quality of the display, I would lean toward KGI being correct - we should disregard TechInsights entire analysis.
KGI may be telling you what the RETAIL price of the display would be, not what Apple pays for it.
