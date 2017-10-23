iPhone Upgrade Program Pre-Approvals Now Available Ahead of iPhone X Launch

New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Monday October 23, 2017 11:38 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple customers who participate in Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program and are planning to buy an iPhone X can now use the Apple Store app to get pre-approved for a purchase ahead of iPhone X pre-orders. Pre-approvals will be available for a limited amount of time.

To initiate the pre-approval process, customers will need to download the Apple Store app and choose their preferred iPhone X model to get their loans approved before pre-orders go live this Friday. The process is designed to make it easier for customers to get through the checkout process when pre-orders kick off.

Image via David Martin
When pre-approval has been obtained, iPhone Upgrade Program customers can use the Apple Store app to complete an iPhone X purchase once pre-orders are live. According to the Apple Store app, pre-orders will begin at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, October 27.

Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program is designed to allow customers to upgrade to a new iPhone after at least 12 payments have been made towards an existing iPhone. The Upgrade Program, which includes AppleCare+, requires customers to trade-in their current phones to get a new phone.

iPhone Upgrade Program members are able to use a Trade-in Kit this year to return their existing devices to Apple, alleviating the need to visit an Apple Store to purchase a new device.

iPhone Upgrade Pricing on the iPhone X costs $49.91 per month for the 64GB model and $56.16 per month for the 256GB model.

Upgrading to a new device through the iPhone Upgrade Program last year was a hassle because customers were required to reserve a device at a local retail store and supply was limited, but this year, iPhone Upgrade Program customers will go through the same order process as other customers. Though the wording makes it sound like iPhone Upgrade Program customers will be able to pre-order more quickly than others, that's not the case. This process offers pre-approval for the credit check portion of the iPhone Upgrade Program and does not otherwise speed up pre-ordering.

A fast and easy upgrade process will be essential this year, as rumors have suggested the iPhone X will be in seriously short supply. Available iPhone X stock is likely to sell out quickly, perhaps within minutes of when pre-orders go live. There may be a long wait for an iPhone X throughout the rest of 2017, with supply picking up during the first few months of 2018.

Following pre-orders on October 27, the first iPhone X devices will ship out to customers on November 3.

Top Rated Comments

ripper998
35 minutes ago at 11:50 am

If production numbers are anywhere near accurate, no-one but Apple Upgrade members will be getting phones this year...and they are likely to be backordered too, heh! :)

You do realize you have to preorder still like everyone else? Just because you got a preapproval doesnt put you at the head of the line. Your still making your monthly payments no matter what
tigres
44 minutes ago at 11:41 am
Hopefully a speedy process for those of us just paying full upfront.
vtboyarc
4 minutes ago at 12:20 pm

This is what I was worried about as well....if you pre-approve...you have a hard pull on your credit....and if delivery is way off, and you decide to cancel and get something else, then you impacted your credit for no reason. Feels like you really have to be committed to a buy even without knowing the delivery date. Hmmmm


False, it is a soft pull IF you are already a member of the IUP.
If you are applying to the IUP for the first time, it is a hard pull.
chunology
29 minutes ago at 11:55 am
For those of us that went through the pre-approval process for the iPhone 8 pre-order can you describe your experience? What happens when I open up the app on pre-order day if I've been pre-approved?
goobot
27 minutes ago at 11:57 am

how do people new to the program enroll? Or is this only for people who are already in the program?

This is what I'm trying to figure out.
rjjacobson
2 minutes ago at 12:22 pm

Second that request


https://www.forbes.com/sites/anthonykarcz/2017/09/13/apple-iphone-upgrade-program-members-get-a-head-start-on-pre-ordering-iphone-8/#3d813c616dc7

the above article summarizes well the process for the 8 and 8 plus preapproval. This is for existing IUP people from last year, new members will have to enroll on the 27th when chances for server snafus as your credit, carrier and such need confirming and often do not all resolve til later morning.
Brookzy
36 minutes ago at 11:48 am

Balls - Can it still be reserved on the app and then collected instore with the programme?

Yes, reserve in the app or online on Friday morning.
carlos916
37 minutes ago at 11:48 am
Ordered done!

Or should i say pre-approved
MoreAwesomeDanU
34 minutes ago at 11:50 am
how do people new to the program enroll? Or is this only for people who are already in the program?
