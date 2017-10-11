One Day Sales Hit Leviton HomeKit Switches, Beats Pill+ Speakers, and Sideclick Siri Remote Accessory

Wednesday October 11, 2017 12:30 PM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
A few one-day-only sales today have discounted some useful Apple accessories and HomeKit products, including discounts on Leviton dimmers and light switches over at The Home Depot. The retailer's "Special Buy of the Day" has eight of Leviton's products on sale (one of which is now sold out), with 26 percent taken off of each device.

While there are basic, non-IoT outlet and dimmers on sale, Leviton has a few Wi-Fi smart switches that work with Amazon, Google, and Apple ecosystems. Below we'll list the remaining five Leviton Wi-Fi enabled smart products on sale at The Home Depot today, along with each smart home system that they work with. Also note that each of the products listed below come in a pack of two:

Best Buy has its own one-day-only deal going on today as well, with the Sideclick Universal Remote Attachment for Apple TV at $19.99, $10 off its normal price of $29.99. The Sideclick attaches to your Apple TV Siri Remote (or other previous-generation Apple TV remotes), and lets you connect to a Blu-ray player, sound bar, DVD player, and more.


If you're looking for the newest Beats Pill+ Bluetooth speaker, Fry's Electronics is selling the device for just $148, down from its original retail price of $229.95. You can get the Pill+ in Black, White, and Red, and if you're interested make sure to take advantage of the deal soon since it'll be ending tomorrow, October 12. You should see the discount price once the speaker is in your cart.


In other deals-related reminders, if you've been on the fence about Super Mario Run, be sure to download the full version of the game before the sale price of $4.99 ends tomorrow. Similarly, The Home Depot's $20 off discount for the Nanoleaf Aurora lighting kit will end tomorrow. For a full refresher on the latest sales going on this week, head over to our Deals Roundup.

