Apple's Beautiful Chicago River Store Opens October 20

Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts this week announced that the iPhone maker's upcoming store along the Chicago River opens Friday, October 20.
Apple's new Chicago River store via MacRumors reader David Sexton
The two-floor store will be located on North Michigan Avenue, near the historic Michigan Bridge, along the river's north bank. The flagship location will feature glass walls and a carbon fiber roof, which at one point had a white Apple logo on it, making it look like a giant MacBook Air when viewed from above.
Apple has removed its logo from the roof as of late August, and it's unclear if it will be added back at some point.
The store was designed by Apple's longtime architectural partner Foster + Partners, and pays homage to architect Frank Lloyd Wright's Prairie Style homes in Chicago. Based on plans from 2015, the building spans 20,000 square feet and replaces a vacant food court. Construction has been ongoing for over a year.
A lengthy staircase leads from street level to a walkway in front of the store. The building will also be accessible via elevator.
Ahrendts, speaking at Apple's first-ever event at the Steve Jobs Theater on Tuesday, also said Apple's iconic Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan will reopen late next year. She said the glass cube at street level will eventually be reinstalled, and the lower level will be greatly expanded with a new design.
Ahrendts said Apple's retail stores collectively welcome over 500 million visitors per year. Apple has 497 stores around the world.
Apple's nearby store at 679 North Michigan Avenue opened in July 2003.
