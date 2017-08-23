Apple Notifying Customers Using Older Pro Apps About Incompatibilities With macOS High Sierra

Apple today started sending out emails to customers who are using older versions of its pro apps to inform them about impending incompatibilities with macOS High Sierra.
MacRumors readers Lee and Dane both received emails letting them know that macOS High Sierra will not work with Final Cut Studio and Logic Studio, both of which are 32-bit apps that last saw updates in 2010.
According to the document, the following versions of pro apps are compatible with the macOS High Sierra update:
macOS High Sierra is in the final stages of testing and will see a public release this fall. The update brings many under-the-hood improvements, including a new file system, new high efficiency video encoding, a Metal 2 graphics API, support for eGPUs and VR content, and more.
Our records show that you may be using applications included in Logic Studio. We wanted to share some important compatibility information about these applications and macOS High Sierra, which will be available this fall.A support document linked in the email directs users to an article that further outlines which versions of Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X, and other software will work with macOS High Sierra.
Older versions of Apple pro music applications -- including applications in Logic Studio -- will not launch on a computer running macOS High Sierra.
New versions of Apple pro music applications -- including Logic Pro X and MainStage 3 -- are compatible with macOS High Sierra. You can purchase these applications on the App Store.
- Final Cut Pro X 10.3.4 or later
- Motion 5.3.2 or later
- Compressor 4.3.2 or later
- Logic Pro X 10.3.1 or later
- MainStage 3.3 or later
