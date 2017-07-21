New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Stores Getting All-New 'Lead' and 'Schedule Planner' Positions
MacRumors has learned that Apple is introducing two all-new Apple Store positions named Lead and Schedule Planner. Apple today informed existing retail employees that applications open Monday, July 24, although it appears that select stores started interviewing candidates as early as a few weeks ago.
Apple says the Lead position will give team members the chance to learn the ins and outs of running an Apple Store firsthand. The majority of a Lead's time will be spent as the Support Leader on the Floor, responsible for managing employee breaks and zoning in the store, and addressing customer concerns.
Support Leader on the Floor also entails communicating daily objectives, reinforcing store policies, and motivating team members by delivering feedback for career development, according to one employee's LinkedIn profile.
Apple says Leads will also support opening and closing, and perform a number of other administrative responsibilities, suggesting these employees could be key holders, count and balance cash, and be able to perform overrides when necessary. These have typically been duties carried out by the Store Manager.
It appears that Store Managers will continue to perform some of those responsibilities, in addition to HR and store development.
Meanwhile, working closely with Store Leaders, Apple says the majority of a Schedule Planner's time will be spent planning and creating the weekly schedule for the entire store. Schedule Planners will also identify trends and make resourcing recommendations to improve team and customer experiences.
SHould be called an intern to a management position. Or it could also be called a carrot with the hope of management or corporate. I’ve seen this before at other now defunct companies. Circuit city being one. The customer service manager position, you did all the work and non of the pay.... good luck.
SHould be called an intern to a management position. Or it could also be called a carrot with the hope of management or corporate. I’ve seen this before at other now defunct companies. Circuit city being one. The customer service manager position, you did all the work and non of the pay.... good luck.
I think you're reading to deep into this. Apple is trying to better the store experience by shifting responsibilities to allow the store and personnel coordinate more efficiently. Companies make changes to configure a smoother operation and divide the responsibilities accordingly. It's not abnormal.
Those Apple employees in that pic look very happy... are they finishing their shift or starting their shift?
We need more Apple Stores—especially outside of huge cities. There are a lot of gaps.
Oh ok, you should apply!
Thanks for your suggestion. Although I am currently employed full time. But I certainly wouldn't mind working for Apple. I can appreciate their work ethic and customer service relations.
Formal titles and positions for roles that have existed for some time...
