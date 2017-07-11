New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Intel Unveils 'Purley' Xeon Chip Lineup, but None are Appropriate for High-End iMac Pro
Intel today unveiled its full lineup of "Purley" Xeon processors, most of which have already launched or are launching soon, but none of the chips in the lineup appear to be appropriate for Apple's upcoming iMac Pro at the high end.
When the iMac Pro was announced, Apple said it would use Intel's Xeon processors, with 8, 10, and 18 core chips available as optional configurations with up to 42MB cache and maximum Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz.
Despite rumors suggesting Apple will use Purley processors in the machines, the currently available chips do not match those specifications. The chips max out at 4.2GHz Turbo Boost, so at least some of the processors Apple plans to use are not yet available from Intel.
With none of the chips lining up with Apple's promised high-end specifications, the most likely explanation is that Intel has additional Purley chips on the horizon that have yet to be announced. Next-generation Xeon chips, codenamed Cascade Lake, won't be available until 2018, and thus won't be ready in time for Apple's promised December release date.
In late June, Pike's Universum dug up firmware files from the macOS High Sierra beta suggesting the iMac Pro will use Intel's server-class LGA3647 socket rather than the desktop-class LGA2066 socket, pointing towards the use of server-grade "Purley" Skylake-SP processors.
Those same firmware files suggest the new iMac Pro will feature a Secure Enclave with an ARM coprocessor like the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, but it's unclear what that functionality will be used for. Touch ID is, however, a possibility.
Apple's iMac Pro is expected to be available for purchase this December, with pricing starting at $4,999 in the United States. Along with server-grade processors, the machines are expected to feature Radeon Pro Vega graphics, up to 128GB of ECC RAM, and up to 4TB of SSD storage.
When the iMac Pro was announced, Apple said it would use Intel's Xeon processors, with 8, 10, and 18 core chips available as optional configurations with up to 42MB cache and maximum Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz.
Despite rumors suggesting Apple will use Purley processors in the machines, the currently available chips do not match those specifications. The chips max out at 4.2GHz Turbo Boost, so at least some of the processors Apple plans to use are not yet available from Intel.
With none of the chips lining up with Apple's promised high-end specifications, the most likely explanation is that Intel has additional Purley chips on the horizon that have yet to be announced. Next-generation Xeon chips, codenamed Cascade Lake, won't be available until 2018, and thus won't be ready in time for Apple's promised December release date.
In late June, Pike's Universum dug up firmware files from the macOS High Sierra beta suggesting the iMac Pro will use Intel's server-class LGA3647 socket rather than the desktop-class LGA2066 socket, pointing towards the use of server-grade "Purley" Skylake-SP processors.
Those same firmware files suggest the new iMac Pro will feature a Secure Enclave with an ARM coprocessor like the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, but it's unclear what that functionality will be used for. Touch ID is, however, a possibility.
Apple's iMac Pro is expected to be available for purchase this December, with pricing starting at $4,999 in the United States. Along with server-grade processors, the machines are expected to feature Radeon Pro Vega graphics, up to 128GB of ECC RAM, and up to 4TB of SSD storage.
Related Roundup: iMac Pro
Top Rated Comments(View all)
52 minutes ago at 12:55 pm
The 42 MB refers to L2+L3 cache. The Gold Xeon 6154 has 18 cores which is 18 MB L2 and 24.75 MB L3. This adds up to 42.75 MB. I'm sure Apple marketing doesn't need to be so accurate. The 4.5 GHz turbo refers to Intel's new turbo feature that will raise a single core without defects to 4.5 GHz. So far this is only advertised on X299 platform chips but since the feature doesn't require new silicon, I'm sure Intel could enable the new turbo mode on Xeon chips for select customers like Apple. The iMac will only be using a single socket and all new Purley platform Xeons support 2 or more. A special single socket version for the iMac might allow the new turbo mode.
12 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
If they don't meet their deadline, will the resulting scandals be called "Purley-gates"?
43 minutes ago at 01:05 pm
I find so hard to understand why an iMac Pro -where almost every part is custom- can be designed in a few months, while the promised "modular Mac Pro" needs more than a year.
53 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
Get ready for long delays when this is released!
54 minutes ago at 12:53 pm
More cores are great but single core performance also matters. And Intel has been stalling for years.
[ Read All Comments ]