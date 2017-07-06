Instagram Adds Photo and Video Replies for Instagram Stories

Instagram today announced that it has added an option to reply to Instagram stories with a photo or a video, allowing Instagram users to do more than simply comment on a friend's stories.
When watching a story, you'll see a new camera button that can be used to snap a photo/video or choose an image that was taken within the last 24 hours from your camera roll. There are options to use Boomerang or Rewind with videos, and there are stickers and filters to apply to both photos and videos.
Photos and videos that friends send as story replies will show up in the Direct inbox, where they can be viewed with a tap. A photo or video sticker will also be added to the story itself, but it is only viewable by the user who shared the story. When you view a story reply, friends will be notified of screenshots or replays.
Instagram users who have the latest version of the iOS app installed will see the new video reply options. Instagram can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
