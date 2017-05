Satechi Launches Type-C Pro Hub for 2016 MacBook Pro With Ports for Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, SD, and More

Accessory manufacturer Satechi today launched a new $99.99 Type-C Pro Hub for the 13-inch and 15-inch 2016 MacBook Pros, featuring a total of seven ports to make up for the inclusion of only Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports on the 2016 MacBook Pro.The new hub is similar in design to the Type-C Hub compatible with Apple's original 12-inch Macbook , but includes two Thunderbolt 3 dongles that take up both ports on either side of the new MacBook Pros with Touch Bar. The hub is compatible with the non-Touch Bar MacBook Pro as well.After users plug the hub in, they can gain access to a passthrough Thunderbolt 3 port, a USB-C port, and the following ports missing from Apple's device: 4K HDMI, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and both SD and microSD card readers.The Thunderbolt 3 port supports quick data transfer of speeds up to 40Gbps, as well as passthrough charging for both 13-inch (61W) and 15-inch (87W) models of the MacBook Pro. Users can output 1080p video at 60Hz via the HDMI port, and up to 4K video at 30Hz.Both the USB 3.0 and USB-C ports include transfer speeds of up to 5 GB/s, while the photo and video editing capabilities of the SD card slots provide data transfer speeds of up to 104 MB/s.Those interested can purchase the Type-C Pro Hub from Satechi's website for $99.99 starting today. Like the company's other products, the hub comes in MacBook color-matching Silver and Space Gray, and has a brushed aluminum finish to complement Apple's aesthetics.