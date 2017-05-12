Satechi Launches Type-C Pro Hub for 2016 MacBook Pro With Ports for Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, SD, and More

Friday May 12, 2017 7:55 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Accessory manufacturer Satechi today launched a new $99.99 Type-C Pro Hub for the 13-inch and 15-inch 2016 MacBook Pros, featuring a total of seven ports to make up for the inclusion of only Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports on the 2016 MacBook Pro.


The new hub is similar in design to the Type-C Hub compatible with Apple's original 12-inch Macbook, but includes two Thunderbolt 3 dongles that take up both ports on either side of the new MacBook Pros with Touch Bar. The hub is compatible with the non-Touch Bar MacBook Pro as well.

After users plug the hub in, they can gain access to a passthrough Thunderbolt 3 port, a USB-C port, and the following ports missing from Apple's device: 4K HDMI, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and both SD and microSD card readers.


The Thunderbolt 3 port supports quick data transfer of speeds up to 40Gbps, as well as passthrough charging for both 13-inch (61W) and 15-inch (87W) models of the MacBook Pro. Users can output 1080p video at 60Hz via the HDMI port, and up to 4K video at 30Hz.

Both the USB 3.0 and USB-C ports include transfer speeds of up to 5 GB/s, while the photo and video editing capabilities of the SD card slots provide data transfer speeds of up to 104 MB/s.


Those interested can purchase the Type-C Pro Hub from Satechi's website for $99.99 starting today. Like the company's other products, the hub comes in MacBook color-matching Silver and Space Gray, and has a brushed aluminum finish to complement Apple's aesthetics.

satechi
41 minutes ago at 08:06 am
Never been a fan of these all in one hubs that snug right up against the side of the MacBook body.

Not only is it being attached via one flimsy USB port, but visually it looks really bulky and unbalanced.

It almost seems more appropriate to have a single cable coming out of the USB-C and have the hub attached to that.
craig1410
23 minutes ago at 08:24 am
Couldn't they have made it so it didn't fit directly to the Mac. It looks really ugly IMO. I can see there is a market for something like this but please give us the option of tucking it away somewhere out of sight.

That main photo above is totally freaking me out! Then again, I'm a bit of a 'neat-freak'! :)

That main photo above is totally freaking me out! Then again, I'm a bit of a 'neat-freak'! :)
