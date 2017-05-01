Apple TV Universal Search Expands to Nickelodeon and Spike, TV App Now Supports Crackle and More

Monday May 1, 2017 8:55 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has added Spike and Nickelodeon, including Nick Jr., to the universal search function on the fourth-generation Apple TV.


For those unfamiliar with universal search, it allows users to use Siri or input text-based searches to find TV and movie content across a wide range of channels. At launch, universal search only supported a few channels, but Apple has been rapidly expanding the feature to encompass additional channels.

Apple TV universal search is available for a wide number of apps in the United States, but the feature is limited to iTunes, Netflix, and a few other services in Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. Elsewhere, only movies in iTunes are supported.

Relatedly, Apple's new TV app now supports the apps Crackle, Filmstruck, and Freeform on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

verniesgarden
28 minutes ago at 09:14 am

Wake me up when it expands to Plex or any other service that contains local content.

won't happen, that goes against the whole concept of what the TV app is about. now something they should add is a section with all the live streams so you can do some traditional surfing
Bevz
44 minutes ago at 08:58 am
Wake me up when it expands to Plex or any other service that contains local content.
