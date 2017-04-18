Snapchat Debuts New 3D World Lenses

Snapchat today expanded its set of available Lenses, introducing new ways to use the feature. Starting this morning, Snapchat users can access World Lenses, which are 3D objects that can be rotated and manipulated when taking a photo.
Objects like a rainbow, a multi-colored "hello" sign, or flowers can be positioned anywhere within a photo before it's taken, with gestures available for resizing and changing its location to the ideal spot in an image.
Snapchat can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
We launched Lenses over a year ago as a whole new way to express ourselves on Snapchat. Since then, we've become puppies, puked rainbows, face-swapped with our best friends -- and begun to explore how Lenses can change the world around us.Snapchat has supported augmented reality live filters that alter a person's face since last year, but the new lenses mark the first time that Snapchat's made efforts to take advantage of the rear camera for augmented reality purposes.
Today, we're adding new ways to use Lenses.
While Snapping with the rear-facing camera, simply tap the camera screen to find new Lenses that can paint the world around you with new 3D experiences!
