Apple Discounts Beats Speakers and Headphones in New Promo

Apple today debuted a new promotion for some of its older Beats products, dropping prices by as much as $50 depending on the item.
The Beats Solo2 On-Ear Headphones in the Luxe line of colors are available for $149.95, a $50 discount off of the regular $199.95 price. Beats Solo2 Headphones are the previous-generation model without wireless connectivity and Apple's new W1 chip. All Luxe colors are discounted, including Red, Silver, Blue, and Black, but other Solo2 models are not available for a lower price.
Apple's lower-priced Beats EP On-Ear Headphones are available for $99.95, $30 off the regular price of $129.95. Also available in Red, Blue, White, and Black, the Beats EP are a newer budget product line that was unveiled in September.
Along with the two sets of headphones, Apple is also discounting its Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker, dropping the price from $229.95 to $199.95. The Pill+ is available in Red, Black, and White.
Apple does not say how long the discounts on its Beats products will last, so customers hoping to get a deal on a speaker or a set of headphones should purchase right away. Discounts are also available in Apple's retail stores.
