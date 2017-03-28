T-Mobile Gifting Customers Free Year of MLB.TV Premium Ahead of 2017 Season

T-Mobile today announced that it will offer its customers a free annual subscription to MLB.TV Premium, a $119.99 value, on Tuesday, April 4.
T-Mobile customers will be able to claim the gift through its T-Mobile Tuesdays app until Wednesday, April 5 at 1:59 a.m. Pacific Time. Then, customers need to sign up for MLB.TV Premium by Tuesday, April 11 at 1:59 a.m. Pacific Time.
MLB.TV Premium allows baseball fans to stream every out-of-market game live or on demand on the web with supported devices, including the Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku, and Google Chromecast.
MLB.TV Premium also includes a free subscription to At Bat Premium, which unlocks high-quality streaming of select live MLB.TV broadcasts and highlight clips in the MLB.com At Bat app for iPhone and iPad.
Opening Day of the 2017 Major League Baseball season is Sunday, April 2. Spring Training wraps up this week.
2017 marks the fourth consecutive year that T-Mobile has offered its customers a free year of MLB.TV Premium.
Tag: T-Mobile