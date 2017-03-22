Hackers Claim Access to 300 Million iCloud Accounts, Say Apple Refused to Pay $75,000 Ransom

Wednesday March 22, 2017 8:12 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
A single hacker or group of hackers who have identified themselves as the "Turkish Crime Family" allegedly have access to at least 300 million iCloud accounts, but they are willing to delete the alleged cache of data if Apple pays a ransom by early next month, according to a report from Motherboard.


The hackers have allegedly demanded $75,000 to be paid in cryptocurrencies Bitcoin or Ethereum, or $100,000 worth of iTunes gift cards, by April 7, or they will reset a number of the iCloud accounts and remotely wipe victims' Apple devices. The email accounts are said to include @iCloud.com and @me.com addresses.

The report said that the hackers "provided screenshots of alleged emails between the group and members of Apple's security team," while the hackers also shared an unlinked YouTube video that seemingly shows proof of them accessing "an elderly woman's iCloud account" and "the ability to remotely wipe the device."

If the screenshotted email is accurate, which it very well might not be, a member of Apple's security team turned down the ransom, noting that Apple does "not reward cyber criminals for breaking the law."
"We firstly kindly request you to remove the video that you have uploaded on your YouTube channel as it's seeking unwanted attention, second of all we would like you to know that we do not reward cyber criminals for breaking the law," a message allegedly from a member of Apple's security team reads. (Motherboard only saw a screenshot of this message, and not the original). The alleged Apple team member then says archived communications with the hacker will be sent to the authorities.
Apple did apparently request to see a sample of the dataset, according to the report, but it is unclear if the hackers obliged.

"I just want my money and thought this would be an interesting report that a lot of Apple customers would be interested in reading and hearing," one of the hackers said.

The report should be treated with a healthy dose of skepticism, as these allegations could be untrue, and Apple has yet to confirm or comment on the matter.

zorinlynx
48 minutes ago at 08:15 am
Might be a good time to:

1) Make sure you have your own independent backup of all your data in iCloud. You should do this regardless of hacker threats.
2) Change your Apple ID password.
3) Check your signed-in devices list for any devices you don't recognize, and remove them.
4) For the love of whatever deity you believe in, enable two-factor authentication. C'mon, people. :)
JustSomeInfo
44 minutes ago at 08:19 am
If I could delete 300 million iCloud accounts, I'd ask for more than $75,000
gmanist1000
46 minutes ago at 08:17 am

Grandma doesn't know how to do any of that :(
Rainshadow
46 minutes ago at 08:18 am
Go get a job. Certainly these skills could be used in the real world and could net you more than a measly $75,000.

Just wow.
zorinlynx
43 minutes ago at 08:20 am

This is a very real concern. I can handle these steps, but can my parents? (Maybe we need to have an iCloud security party )


I'm actually going to sit with my mom this week and make sure she has 2FA enabled on her account/phone. Everyone should teach their parents and family about security practices if you are able.
zorinlynx
41 minutes ago at 08:22 am

How do you check "signed-in devices"?


Log into icloud.com and go to settings. The list of signed in devices will show at the bottom.
djlythium
47 minutes ago at 08:17 am
This is equally disturbing, and comical, as the hackers are like "APPLE! GIVE US MONEY! ...Or, you know, just free iTunes stuff. Either will do."
TheAppleFairy
10 minutes ago at 08:53 am
**** only $75K, if you are going to try some extortion techniques maybe ask for a larger amount. Please someone tell the Turkish Crime Family that it isn't a lot of money these days.


Damn I took too long to look for the image and you beat me to it.
Tinmania
12 minutes ago at 08:51 am

If I could delete 300 million iCloud accounts, I'd ask for more than $75,000

MH01
18 minutes ago at 08:45 am
If True, sounds like the hackers are asking for a trivial amount really, and if it's true I hope that apple is not arrogant enough to ignore this. Judging from their OS updates in the last few years time , it's a matter of time thier infrastructure gets hacked.
[doublepost=1490197669][/doublepost]Step 1 . Create fake news
Step 2 . Send out bogus emails from "apple" to change password
step 3 . Profit
