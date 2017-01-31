Nintendo Delays iOS Version of 'Animal Crossing' Until Next Financial Year

Nintendo on Tuesday announced it is delaying the release of the currently untitled mobile version of Animal Crossing, which was previously slated for release before the end of March (via The Verge).
Nintendo said the much-anticipated mobile game won't appear until the following financial year, which runs from April 2017 to March 2018. Nintendo had originally planned to launch mobile games featuring characters from both the Animal Crossing and Fire Emblem franchises last fall, but delayed them to focus attention on its first official iOS title, the more easily recognizable Super Mario Run. Fire Emblem remains set for release on iOS this Thursday.
News of the delay came during Nintendo's third-quarter earnings call, in which it reported a net profit of 64.7 billion yen ($569 million) and 174.3 billion yen ($1.5 billion) in revenue. Game sales were predominantly driven by Nintendo 3DS titles Pokémon Sun and Moon, which combined sold nearly 15 million copies, followed by Super Mario Maker, also for Nintendo 3DS, selling over two million copies.
Nintendo didn't reveal numbers for Super Mario Run, which was downloaded in the millions but requires players to make a $9.99 in-app purchase for the full game.
