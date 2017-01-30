Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Highlights Ways Siri Can Get Involved in Super Bowl Sunday
Apple today announced that Siri has been updated with some new Super Bowl-specific features ahead of Sunday's game, making Apple's virtual assistant more useful for sports fans.
With Live Tune-In support, Apple TV users can ask Siri to play the Super Bowl live by saying "Watch the Super Bowl." Introduced last year, Live Tune-In is designed to make it easier for Apple TV users to find live television content more quickly, and for the first time, it can be used for one of the biggest sports games of the year.
Apple also highlights other ways Siri can be used on Super Bowl Sunday, for everything from team and player statistics to reminders to purchase snacks.
The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 5 at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The New England Patriots will be facing off against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Whether you're at home, at a local sports bar or at a friend's party, Siri is available everywhere you are and provides even more football insights including team rosters, player comparisons, historical stats, season records and more. Siri can also help with game day planning by telling fans where to watch the game, who's performing during the halftime show and reminding them to pick up snacks as they head out the door.A long list of example questions Siri can answer are included in Apple's announcement, such as "What is the Patriots record?" or "Who has more rushing yards this season, Tom Brady or Matt Ryan?" Super Bowl fans may want to check it out to find new ways to engage with Siri.
Tag: Siri
21 minutes ago at 11:18 am
That's creative to implement Siri for the Super Bowl. Now if I actually liked either team playing in the Super Bowl.
22 minutes ago at 11:18 am
"Siri, who has more cheating accusations, Tom Brady or Matt Ryan?"
[ Read All Comments ]