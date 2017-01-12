Apple Increases Maximum tvOS App Size to 4GB

Thursday January 12, 2017 3:56 PM PST by Juli Clover
Apple today announced that the size limit of a tvOS app bundle has increased from 200MB to 4GB, allowing developers to include more media in their app submissions for a "complete, rich user experience upon installation."

Previously, tvOS apps were limited in size to 200MB, but were allowed to download additional resources after being installed. This led to short initial installation times, but caused customers to have to wait for content to download after installing an app.

Apple is also allows tvOS apps to use On-Demand Resources to host up to 20GB of additional content on the App Store. Apple recommends app developers use On-Demand Resources to enable faster downloads. On-Demand Resources allow apps to do things like download the first couple of levels of a game and update as a user progresses, deleting content that's no longer needed.

Avatar
ButteryScrollin
39 minutes ago at 04:03 pm
Apple reversing another dumb decision (like no controller only games) that should have been in place day 1.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
x-evil-x
38 minutes ago at 04:04 pm
Up to 4gb is a big deal.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
QuarterSwede
31 minutes ago at 04:11 pm

can't remember the last time i felt the need to play a game on my Apple TV.

I don't know. I recently got a Steelseries Nimbus and find that it's quite capable and makes it a lot more fun.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
AppleMiko
31 minutes ago at 04:11 pm

can't remember the last time i felt the need to play a game on my Apple TV.


Can't say I've ever felt the need to play any game on any device, but I sure enjoy the few trivia games that my family and I play on Apple TV.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
kingpushup
22 minutes ago at 04:20 pm
getting better all the time
Rating: 1 Votes
