LG UltraFine 5K Display Now Ships in Quicker 3-5 Business Days

Tuesday January 10, 2017 6:34 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple's website has been updated to indicate the LG UltraFine 5K Display now ships in 3-5 business days in the United States, compared to a previous estimate of 2-4 weeks listed since just minutes after the display launched on December 20. The improvement suggests the display's supply and demand mix has improved.

lg-ultrafine-5k
The new 5K display, created in partnership with Apple, remains on sale for $974 until March 31, when the price will return to $1,299.95. Shipping estimates vary in other countries, including 2-3 weeks in the United Kingdom, 4-6 weeks in Australia, and upwards of 1 week in Canada.

LG's UltraFine 5K Display connects to the latest MacBook Pro with a single Thunderbolt 3 cable, which simultaneously streams up to 5K video, transfers data, and charges the notebook at up to a full 85W. Apple also sells a 21.5-inch UltraFine 4K Display for $524 until March 31, when it returns to $699.

In addition to 5K resolution, the 27-inch display has a wide DCI-P3 color gamut that shows more vibrant colors compared to the traditional sRGB standard. It also has a built-in camera, microphone, stereo speakers, and three downstream USB-C ports at 5 Gbps speeds for connecting peripherals.

MacRumors editor-in-chief Eric Slivka called the LG UltraFine 5K Display a "worthy companion" to the latest MacBook Pro, even without the same look and feel as Apple's discontinued Thunderbolt Display. Also be sure to read our USB-C Display Buyer's Guide for other display options with single-cable connectivity.

