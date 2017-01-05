Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
iOS 10 Now Installed on 76% of Active iOS Devices
Nearly four months after iOS 10 was released to the public, the operating system is installed on 76 percent of active iOS devices, according to new numbers posted on Apple's App Store support page for developers.
iOS installation rates have grown significantly over the holiday period, jumping up 13 percentage points between the end of November and the beginning of January. On November 27, 2016, iOS 10 was installed on 63 percent of devices.
18 percent of devices continue to run iOS 9, and six percent of devices are running iOS 8 or earlier.
iOS 10 adoption rates may have seen a jump thanks to the release of iOS 10.2 on December 12. iOS 10.2 introduced several new features, including a new "TV" app, new emoji, improvements to Live Photos, and a huge list of bug fixes.
Around this time last year, iOS 9 was installed on 75 percent of active devices, so iOS 10 adoption rates have eclipsed iOS 9 adoption rates during the same time frame in 2016.
Apple has been steadily releasing updates to iOS 10, and rumors suggest we will see the first beta of the next major update, iOS 10.3, on January 10.
Is that active and capable of running iOS 10? or just all active iOS devices?
Perhaps because your device bugs the crap out of you until you update it? That might be a factor. If you could just permanently ignore them that would be one thing.
I'd expect it to be higher with the constant pop up spam! Which you can't stop
Does this include active iOS devices that can't install it? Like my iPad 3 retina?
Have you ever met a person who tried to resist? They tend to be angry with Apple with all the Upgrade Now alerts. Then they give in.
Yeah this is honestly not impressive anymore. Not when Apple is forcing you to update. But that's business strategy like everything else.
I wish I could downgrade back to iOS 9 on my iPad Mini.
iOS 10 made it almost unusable at times, especially Safari.
It is now so laggy, and the screen goes totally white when scrolling in Safari. The recent updates made the lagginess slightly better, but the iPad Mini was much more solid on older iOS 8 and 9.
iOS 10 made it almost unusable at times, especially Safari.
It is now so laggy, and the screen goes totally white when scrolling in Safari. The recent updates made the lagginess slightly better, but the iPad Mini was much more solid on older iOS 8 and 9.
gimmick upgrade. Slow full of mistakes rubbish.
iOS 10 is what iOS 9 promised to be
Most people I know who've updated either did it accidentally or because they got pissed off at the aggravating daily reminders. Hardly an achievement for Apple to crow about.
