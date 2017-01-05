CES 2017: Misfit Debuts Its First Touchscreen Smart Watch, the Vapor

Misfit Vapor opens the next chapter of even more customizable options for our users. Touchscreen smartwatches offer an almost infinitely versatile platform on which to build new experiences, products, and services. The future of wearables will grow out of both truly wearable hardware and advanced software that is tailored to create a compelling, personalized user experience. Vapor takes us one step closer to achieving that vision," said Preston Moxcey, General Manager of Misfit.

Misfit today introduced the Misfit Vapor, its first smart watch that includes a touchscreen. Vapor is Misfit's most advanced wearable device yet, with fitness, sleep, and heart rate tracking along with GPS and standalone music functionality.Vapor has a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display that's attached to a traditional watch band, for a setup that's not too bulky and can fit a wide range of users. The following sensors and hardware are built into the Vapor: accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, GPS, and microphone.With GPS, the Vapor does not need to have a smartphone nearby to play music or keep track of their workouts, and with Bluetooth connectivity and built-in storage, music can be played directly from your wrist, much like with the Apple Watch. It's swimproof and water resistant up to 50 meters.Vapor includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and 4GB of memory, and in addition to Bluetooth, it supports WiFi. It connects to a magnetic charging cradle for power, and lasts for two days on a single charge.At 44mm, the Vapor slightly bigger than the Apple Watch, and it will come in two finishes: Jet Black and Rose Gold, both with matching bands. Misfit plans to begin selling the Vapor later this year for $199.