CES 2017: Huawei to Pre-Load Amazon Alexa Virtual Assistant in its Flagship Smartphone

The HUAWEI MATE 9 will be the first smartphone to integrate with Amazon Alexa. Speak to the future #HuaweiCES2017 pic.twitter.com/Eg5NBhpV7j — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) January 5, 2017

We've seen it in third-party speakers and cars already at this week's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, but Amazon's Alexa is also about to become a smartphone personal assistant. Chinese mobile company Huawei used CES 2017 to announce it will be the first handset maker in the U.S. to pre-load the voice-activated AI into a phone.Less than a week ago, Alexa was almost exclusive to Amazon's tablets and Echo smart speakers, but anyone who picks up the US version of Huawei's flagship Mate 9 smartphone – set to launch "early 2017" – will also be able to invoke the virtual assistant.Huawei's announcement sets the stage for Alexa to compete directly in a mobile market already busy with AI assistants battling it out for supremacy. Apple's Siri is still only available on iOS devices and Macs running macOS Sierra , although rumors have persisted that Cupertino is working on its own Siri-powered connected smart speaker , while the AI is likely to feature heavily in any autonomous car system the company may be working on Meanwhile, Google recently upgraded its Google Assistant for its own-branded Pixel phones , and last year Samsung acquired Viv – developed by the creators of Siri – for integration in its next round of flagship smartphones