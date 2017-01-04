CES 2017: Kanex Debuts GoPlay Sidekick Game Controller for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

Kanex today introduced the GoPlay SideKick, a pocket-sized wireless game controller for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The MFi-certified controller connects to Apple devices over Bluetooth 4.0 and offers up to 20 hours of gameplay on a single charge with almost any controller-supported game on the App Store.
The console-inspired game controller features pressure-sensitive buttons, dual analog joysticks, trigger buttons, a directional pad, and a Lightning connector, while one of its more interesting features is its patent pending protective clamshell case with an integrated stand that props up an iPhone during gameplay.
Kanex said the GoPlay SideKick will be available in February for $59.95. For reference, Apple sells the SteelSeries Nimbus Wireless Gaming Controller and HORIPAD ULTIMATE Wireless Game Controller for $49.95 each. Other options include, among others, the MOGA Rebel and Mad Catz CTRL i.
