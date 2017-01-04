CES 2017: Carrier to Launch HomeKit-Enabled 'Cor' Thermostat

Carrier has announced it will be launching a HomeKit-enabled version of its Côr smart thermostat, first introduced at CES 2015, in early 2017.
Image: CNET
Côr is a Wi-Fi thermostat equipped with a touchscreen for controlling heating, cooling, and other settings. Beyond manual programming, the thermostat intelligently adapts to your home for greater efficiency, while still meeting ideal comfort levels. Côr also provides energy reports and customized energy saving tips.
Apple HomeKit support will enable the thermostat to be controlled remotely with the Home app on iOS 10 or Siri voice commands on iPhone and iPad, while users can set up HomeKit-enabled products to work together based on triggers. The thermostat can also be controlled remotely with the free Carrier Côr Thermostat app.
Côr's main competitors include the Nest Learning Thermostat, ecobee3, and Honeywell Lyric Round and Lyric T5.
Pricing has yet to be announced.
