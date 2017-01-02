iPhone 7 Photos Highlight New Year's Eve Festivities Around the World

Apple partnered with 15 photographers in a number of countries around the world to capture New Year's Eve festivities with photos taken on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices, according to CNN.
The photos range from Samah El Ali's shot of the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge fireworks from The Royal Botanic Gardens in Australia to John Lehmann's shot of festivities in Vancouver on Canada's west coast.
Katja Sherlock captured one of the first photos of the 2017 sign in Times Square after the ball drop in New York, while other photographers captured fireworks and sights in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, India, Austria, Italy, Iceland, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates.
Photo Gallery at CNN: What New Year's Eve celebrations look like around the world
