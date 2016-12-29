Kanex Announces GoPower Watch Stand and Mini Keychain Battery for Apple Watch

Kanex today announced two additional devices to its line of GoPower Apple Watch accessories: the GoPower Watch Stand and GoPower Watch Mini. The two new accessories join the GoPower Watch Portable Battery, which debuted this past August for $99.95.
The magnetic GoPower Watch Stand charges and displays both 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch variations. There's also an additional USB port on the back of the stand that can simultaneously charge an iPhone or another iOS or USB device. The Watch Stand comes with a built-in inductive charging connector so users can leave their charging cable at home.
The GoPower Watch Mini is an ultra-portable, cord-free "charging disc" that can power an Apple Watch on the go. It comes with 1,000 mAh of battery power, which Kanex says is enough to fully charge an Apple Watch once. Comparatively, the original GoPower Watch Portable Battery provides 4,000 mAh of power. The Mini comes with an LED battery level indicator and a Micro USB cable to recharge the battery when its low. It also comes with a keychain ring so users can attach the Mini to their keychain.
The GoPower Watch Stand and Mini will both be available in February 2017. The Stand is priced at $79.95 while the Mini is priced at $59.95
