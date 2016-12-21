Man Turns to Body Modification to Keep AirPods Held in Place

The majority of user reports suggest Apple's AirPods fare pretty well at sitting securely in the average lug hole, but at least one owner has had issues with them falling out of his ears. Fortunately he found an effective, albeit unusual, solution.
Andrew Cornett recruited a pair of stretched ear piercings to accommodate the stems, allowing his modified lobes to act as little holders that ensure his AirPods always stay in place.
As with individual pain thresholds, prices vary at piercing studios for opening holes in flesh, but all Apple Stores across the U.S. charge a consistent $69 to replace a lost AirPod, regardless of whether or not they're still under warranty.
Figured out how I'm gonna keep these AirPods from falling out of my ears pic.twitter.com/5AKmzVIX5b— Andrew Cornett 🌚🏡⏳ (@amotion) December 21, 2016
