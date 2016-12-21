Man Turns to Body Modification to Keep AirPods Held in Place

Wednesday December 21, 2016 2:08 AM PST by Tim Hardwick
The majority of user reports suggest Apple's AirPods fare pretty well at sitting securely in the average lug hole, but at least one owner has had issues with them falling out of his ears. Fortunately he found an effective, albeit unusual, solution.

AirPods ear piercing

Andrew Cornett recruited a pair of stretched ear piercings to accommodate the stems, allowing his modified lobes to act as little holders that ensure his AirPods always stay in place.

As with individual pain thresholds, prices vary at piercing studios for opening holes in flesh, but all Apple Stores across the U.S. charge a consistent $69 to replace a lost AirPod, regardless of whether or not they're still under warranty.

90 comments


Avatar
jadot
1 day ago at 02:14 am
Was going to comment but realised that there is nothing I can say about this utter buffoonery that you aren't already thinking.
Rating: 29 Votes
Avatar
strategicthinke
1 day ago at 02:13 am
Really slow day, huh, MacRumors...
The horror. The horror.
Rating: 25 Votes
Avatar
upthetoffees
1 day ago at 02:10 am
Who's getting the popcorn, this one has legs..
Rating: 24 Votes
Avatar
keysofanxiety
1 day ago at 02:17 am
That's disgusting.
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
djcerla
1 day ago at 02:17 am
More like "man seeks easy publicity exploiting misbeliefs".

The AirPods stay in place better than my Powerbeats. They just won't drop, nor move. Same experience for my girlfriend.
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
GadgetBen
1 day ago at 02:30 am
People really don't think before they post pictures of themselves - even as a joke.

He is going to be mocked on Android forums and all over social media for being the ultimate 'fan boy'.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
Rogifan
1 day ago at 02:42 am
Wow what this website has become...
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
emoji man
1 day ago at 02:43 am
Wow this site is really a joke!
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
Sunnysunnysingh
1 day ago at 02:11 am
that looks even more Horrible
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
dazzer21-2
1 day ago at 02:23 am

Who's getting the popcorn, this one has legs..


I'm all ears!
Rating: 7 Votes
