Apple Offering Refurbished Series 1 and Series 2 Apple Watch Models
The Apple Watch refurbished section includes both Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 models at 14 to 16 percent off depending on configuration. No original Apple Watch models are included.
Both aluminum and stainless steel Apple Watch models are included, in 38 and 42mm size options. All Apple Watches listed in the store feature Sport bands in a variety of colors.
Aluminum Apple Watch models start at $229 for the 38mm version ($40 off), while 38mm stainless steel Apple Watch models start at $469 ($80 off).
Refurbished stock varies on a day-by-day basis according to the models that Apple has on hand, and supplies can potentially go quickly. Refurbished stock is refreshed on a regular basis, however.
All of Apple's refurbished Apple Watch models include magnetic charging cables and a full one-year warranty, just like non-refurbished products. Series 2 models ship with a power adapter, while Series 1 models do not.
I feel like Apple always overprices their refurbished products. If all you are saving is $40-80 just buy new or if needed save a little longer so you can buy new. These should be selling for another $30 cheaper at entry pricing.
I agree. Refurbished needs to be in the 20-25% off range.
With all of the problems there have been with fake and dangerous power adapters out there, you'd think apple could spare a few bucks to include a power adapter :-/"Apple" and "Spare a few bucks" in the same sentence, that's rich! Literally! :D
I wonder what it will take, if anything, to turn Apple Watch sales around?
It's a solution to a problem that didn't exist is really the heart of the problem.
They should have gone for the masses instead of selling it as a jewelry. Look to which companies they compared their sales in the keynotes (Rolex, Patek Philipe, ...). The stainless steel one could be considered a piece of jewelry. The sport one should be extremely attractive to the masses so it attracts more developers, who could come up with much broader support. More developers = more possible apps which could work as the missing "killer" app. I would stop the mess with Series 1 and Series 2, keep only the Series 2 versions around. Pricing has to be attractive: $199/$229 or $229/$249 for 38/42mm. Drop the price of the Sport bands from $49 to $29.
I think that's the only way to turn the sales around, otherwise it ends up like the Apple TV 4: the long awaited App support is there, but it's fading away since the device is way too expensive to attract the masses ($149/$199 is way too much for Siri, a new remote of questionable use and App support in relation to the $70 for the predecessor). You can see it with their new TV App, it's basically useless since it doesn't support Netflix and Amazon. I don't think sales will rise much if they continue to see it as a fashion-notification wearable which fits well (from the looks and price) to your Burberry coat (I'm looking at you, Mrs. Ahrendts!).
There seems to be something very unhygienic about wearing a previously owned watch from a stranger on your wrist. Yeah, they can be sterilized, but it's kinda nasty. EeeewWhat's ewww about a wrist? I mean, unless you're The Boy in the Plastic Bubble, you touch door knobs and handles ever day. Knobs and handles touched by other hands... that have touched who knows what. Think about clothes and shoes you try on in stores. Others have tried those on as well. Hope you never eat out cuz...
There seems to be something very unhygienic about wearing a previously owned watch from a stranger on your wrist. Yeah, they can be sterilized, but it's kinda nasty. Eeeew
Just wait for refurbished Airpods :eek:
