Satechi offers several accessories that include Find My integration, all of which either have more convenient form factors than the AirTag or expanded versatility. The Satechi FindAll range includes a Passport Cover, Glasses Case, Luggage Tag, Card, and Keychain, several of which I've been testing for the last few months.

satechi findall devices
The entire range is made from a vegan leather material that's pleasant to the touch while also durable, and colors that include Black, Sand, and Desert Rose. Prices are all from $30 to $60, and Satechi often has sales.

FindAll Glasses Case

The $50 FindAll Glasses case has a triangle shape that should fit most glasses and sunglasses options, though I think it could struggle to fit some of the sunglasses with wider lenses. It opens up fully for access to glasses, and then folds into thirds with a magnetic flap to seal it up.

satechi findall glasses case
Size wise, this isn't exactly a compact case. I wouldn't want to carry it in a smaller purse or backpack, but it fits well in a larger bag. It's rigid, so it offers protection for glasses even if it's tossed in a bag with a bunch of other items. The case is 6.4 inches long, 2.7 inches wide, and 2.6 inches tall. When it's not in use, you can fold it flat.

I have the black version, and it doesn't seem to show fingerprints or wear even after a few months of use. The lighter colors might be easier to stain, but the vegan leather that Satechi is using seems durable.

I like the idea of a glasses case with ‌Find My‌, but it only seems useful for a person with a lot of discipline. If I'm losing my sunglasses, it's because I'm not putting them back in the case, not because I misplace the case.

satechi findall glasses case 2
I've never been good about returning my glasses to their case, but even if I was, I'm not sure I'd lose the case. I usually have the case in my bag or in one spot in my house, so it's just not an item I tend to lose. With that technicality out of the way, it's a useful case. It offers solid protection, and it could be useful to have if you're often traveling or tend to swap glasses and put one in the case while wearing another. People who do that might have more of a tendency to put the case somewhere random.

Satechi says the case is compatible with the VITURE Pro XR glasses, XReal Air 2, and Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, and it makes sense to use with those.

satechi findall glasses case 3
The back of the case has a circle on it, to denote where the magnetic charging ring is located. It's able to charge via MagSafe or Qi, and it only needs to be charged every eight months or so. There's a little LED that comes on when it's attached to a charger, so you can tell when it's done.

It has all of the same ‌Find My‌ capabilities as any ‌Find My‌ device, including alerts, sound options, and more, but I'll have more to say about it below.

FindAll Luggage Tag

The $45 FindAll Luggage Tag is a clever combination of a luggage tag and an ‌AirTag‌. If it didn't mention ‌Find My‌ on the inside of the tag, I'm not sure anyone would view it as anything other than a typical luggage tag. It's 3.3 inches tall and 2.9 inches wide.

satechi findall luggage tag
It's basically a circle-shaped tag with an openable front that includes a piece of paper where you can write down your information. An adjustable buckle with three holes can attach to your luggage or a bag, and like the glasses case, it charges via Qi or ‌MagSafe‌.

I like the premium look and feel of the FindAll Luggage Tag. I generally think it's probably safer to have a tracker inside of a suitcase, but because of the buckle, this isn't going to snap off or come loose without effort.

satechi findall luggage tag 2
The vegan leather material feels sturdy, and it's stitched well. I pulled on it as hard as I could and even lifted a fully packed suitcase by the tag, and so far there's no damage. The flip-down front that houses your personal information is great, but I do wish the plastic cover inside came up a little higher.

One thing I'm always worried about with a luggage tag is it getting wet or damaged in some way. There is partial protection for the paper inside the FindAll Luggage Tag and the magnet snaps closed tight, but I still worry a little about water intrusion.

FindAll Card

The $35 FindAll Card is a card-shaped ‌Find My‌ device that's meant to be tucked inside a wallet. There are a lot of these kinds of ‌Find My‌ wallet devices available now, including some that are super cheap on Amazon, but I like the peace of mind of having something from a reputable brand.

satechi findall card
Satechi's version is credit card sized (3.35 inches long by 2.13 inches wide), and it fits into the credit card section of any wallet. It's 0.09 inches thick, which isn't the thinnest card that I've tested, but it's also not the thickest. Satechi designed it with beveled edges, and that helps it look and feel slimmer than it is.

The card comes in black, beige, and pink, and it is nice to have an option other than black available. I tested the black, and the glossy material that it's made from is shiny and smooth to the touch, but it's going to pick up fingerprints. I like the smooth texture because it slips into a wallet easily, plus it's IP66 water resistant so if your wallet falls out of your pocket into a puddle, it'll still be locatable.

The FindAll Card is nondescript with just a small Satechi logo on the front. If someone stole your wallet, it could potentially be mistaken for a keycard, but a savvy thief would probably know exactly what it is.

satechi findall card 2
I like the card-style item trackers because you can also tuck them inside other things. I put one in my planner so I don't misplace it, and they also work in books, sunglasses cases, laptop cases, my Steam Deck case, and other slimmer, flatter items where an ‌AirTag‌ isn't the best option.

The FindAll Card charges via ‌MagSafe‌ or Qi, which is convenient. I haven't had to recharge it yet, but Satechi says it lasts for up to 16 months before needing a recharge. I think it's got the longest battery life of any card that I've tested so far.

FindAll Keychain

Satechi's $30 FindAll Keychain is one of my favorite keychain-style ‌Find My‌ items. It's larger than an ‌AirTag‌ with a square shape (1.3 inches square), but it also has an integrated battery and a keyring at the top so I can attach it to anything without having to get an additional accessory.

satechi keychain
I like the soft-touch vegan leather material in this form factor, and it's lightweight at 14.3 grams even with the metal keyring. The leather material feels strong, so even though there's just a loop of material holding the keychain to the keyring, it doesn't feel like it's going to come apart.

satechi keychain 2
Like the rest of the Satechi FindAll line, the FindAll Keychain can be popped onto a Qi or ‌MagSafe‌ charger when it's out of battery, and that's a huge benefit over AirTags. I am bad about ordering new ‌AirTag‌ batteries and swapping them out when they die, and rechargeable batteries are so much more convenient. Satechi says the battery can last for up to 12 months without needing to be recharged.

Find My Integration

All of Satechi's FindAll devices can be added to the Items tab in the ‌Find My‌ app, so you can track them right alongside AirTags and your other Apple devices.

Satechi's products are almost identical in functionality to the ‌AirTag‌, but there is no Precision Finding. Precision Finding requires Ultra Wideband (UWB), and these don't support it. That makes a big difference when you want something that you can locate precisely indoors, but less of a difference tracking at long range.

satechi findall find my app
If you lose your keys indoors and often need to hunt them down, the option to play a sound helps, but the ability to get directed right to them over short distances with Precision Finding is unbeatable. The FindAll accessories are limited to Bluetooth 5.4, which isn't as precise.

Satechi says there's a Bluetooth range of 10 to 20 meters when indoors, and 20 to 50 meters when outdoors. When you're out of Bluetooth range, you can use the ‌Find My‌ network.

The FindAll devices connect to the same ‌Find My‌ network as the ‌AirTag‌, allowing you to leverage Apple products owned by other people to track your items even over great distances. As long as there's an Apple device with cellular or Wi-Fi near a ‌Find My‌ item, it can relay its location back to you.

There is a built-in Play a Sound feature, and Satechi's products all list an 80 to 90 decibel range. It's loud enough to hear indoors if you're in the same room and it's buried in a bag or a wallet. Outdoors was a little tougher with loud ambient noise, but between the Bluetooth range and the sound, I was able to find the Keychain after tossing it into the woods.

Outdoors, the ‌Find My‌ app is able to direct me close enough to the area of the FindAll device is located to hear it making a sound, provided it's not muffled the fabric of a bag or something similar.

Item Left Behind notifications are available too, and that's one of the most useful features of a ‌Find My‌ device or an ‌AirTag‌. You can get a notification when you get out of range of your item, which immediately alerts you if you've left behind your keys, wallet, bag, or whatever else is attached to one of Satechi's FindAll devices.

You can also share item locations with other people, so if your luggage is lost at the airport, you can allow an airline employee access to the FindAll device to track it down. Similarly, you can share locations with family members, and set it up to provide your name and information when an item you've lost is located by someone else.

Bottom Line

Satechi's FindAll series is an upgrade over the ‌AirTag‌ with different form factors and the option to recharge via ‌MagSafe‌ or Qi, but it does lack Precision Finding. For something that you're likely to lose indoors or in close quarters where it's difficult to hear sound, it might be worth opting for an ‌AirTag‌ for access to Precision Finding, but for general tracking and item left behind notifications, Satechi's trackers are great.

satechi product lineup
I've been using a couple of ‌Find My‌ items without Precision Finding for several years now, and I've never missed it. My wallet, for example, has a ‌Find My‌ card, and I always get item left behind notifications and can accurately track its location when I've left it behind. Basically, Bluetooth tracking will bring you to the house that an item is in, but Precision Finding can help you locate where it is inside the house as long as you're very close. Sometimes that functionality can be replaced with sound, and sometimes it can't.

The Satechi FindAll devices have been with me for about six months, and I haven't run into problems with them. Batteries have not run out, the notifications have been reliable, and I've been able to put them to the test multiple times. I have run into some item trackers that die a few months after purchase or stop working in some capacity, but so far, Satechi's products are performing well.

In terms of price, some of Satechi's products are more expensive than the ‌AirTag‌ (which is $29), but there are frequent discounts that drop the price of items like the Keychain below ‌AirTag‌ pricing.

How to Buy

All of the FindAll accessories can be purchased from the Satechi website at prices ranging from $30 to $60. Satechi is holding a Black Friday sale right now, so there's a 30 percent sitewide discount available with promo code BFCM2025.

Note: Satechi provided MacRumors with the FindAll Glasses Case, Keychain, Card, and Luggage Tag for the purpose of this review. No other compensation was received.

