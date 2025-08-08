If you haven't heard, OpenAI's launch of ChatGPT-5 on August 7 has caused a furor among a contingent of paying ChatGPT subscribers who find the new frontier model's communication style too clinical compared to legacy model GPT-4o's warmer, more conversational approach. Keep reading to make the old model available to select again in the ChatGPT app for Mac.

chatgpt for mac
After just a few days of trying GPT-5, many Plus subscribers have decided they prefer GPT-4o's personality and creative collaboration skills. As a result, OpenAI is allowing paying customers to continue to use the prior-generation GPT-4o model if they don't want to use the new GPT-5 model. If you count yourself among them, here's how to bring the older model back into your ChatGPT for Mac experience.

Re-enabling GPT-4o Access

To restore GPT-4o in your ChatGPT for Mac app, you first need to enable the setting through the web interface:

  1. Visit chatgpt.com in your web browser.
  2. Click your profile picture in the bottom-left corner, then choose Settings.
  3. Navigate to the General section.
  4. Toggle on the switch next to "Show legacy models."
    chatgpt

The setting takes effect immediately in the web interface, where you'll find GPT-4o listed under "Legacy models" in the model selector dropdown.

chatgpt-4o
Give it a few minutes, and the setting will automatically sync with ChatGPT for Mac upon restarting the app. You'll then find GPT-4o available in the same model selector within the desktop app. If you have an established workflow built around GPT-4o's specific response patterns and interaction style, it can now continue without disruption.

Note that GPT-4o legacy access is currently limited to paying ChatGPT users. The cheapest option is the Plus plan ($20/month). OpenAI hasn't specified how long legacy model support will continue, saying they'll "watch usage as we think about how long to offer legacy models."

Tag: ChatGPT

Popular Stories

iphone 16 pro models 1

20 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 17

Friday August 8, 2025 4:40 am PDT by
The iPhone 17 series is now just weeks away. Apple's iPhone 17 event this year is rumored to be scheduled for Tuesday, September 9. If Apple follows the traditional pattern, iPhone 17 pre-orders would begin on the Friday, September 12. The new devices would then likely reach customers and retail stores the following Friday, September 19. If you're in the market for a new iPhone this year, or ...
Read Full Article103 comments
airpods pro 2 pinnk

iOS 26: 7 New AirPods Features

Friday August 8, 2025 12:31 pm PDT by
With iOS 26, Apple is bringing several new features to the AirPods, making them more useful than before. The added functionality will be available this fall when Apple releases iOS 26 and updated AirPods firmware, but you can test everything new right now. Camera Remote The AirPods can be used as a camera remote for the Camera app or third-party iOS camera apps. You'll need to enable the...
Read Full Article19 comments
watchos 26

Apple Watch Series 11 Launching Next Month With These New Features

Friday August 8, 2025 3:09 pm PDT by
There's just about a month to go until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 11 models at its September event. Last year we got display upgrades, and this year, there could be new health features. We've recapped all of the current Apple Watch Series 11 rumors for a quick preview of what might be coming. Faster Chip Apple is likely planning to introduce an updated S11 chip that offers a more...
Read Full Article82 comments
Apple Touchwood Centre Genius Bar

Two Apple Stores Permanently Closing Tomorrow

Friday August 8, 2025 6:22 am PDT by
As previously announced, this Saturday will be the final day of business for Apple Bristol in Bristol, England and Apple Parkland in Dalian, China. The relocated Apple Touchwood Centre near Birmingham Both of the stores will be permanently closing tomorrow, for landlord-related reasons. Apple Bristol is closing due to the landlord's redevelopment plans at the Cabot Circus Shopping Centre, and ...
Read Full Article19 comments
maxresdefault

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Next Month With These 12 New Features

Tuesday August 5, 2025 6:25 am PDT by
The calendar has turned to August, and that means the iPhone 17 series is just one month away. Apple has yet to officially announce an event, but it has been rumored that the devices will be announced on Tuesday, September 9. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Below is the August 2025 edition of our iPhone 17 Pro rumor recap, for an up-to-date overview of what to...
Read Full Article51 comments
AirPods Pro 3 Mock Feature

AirPods Pro 3 Could Be Just Weeks Away – Here's What We Know

Tuesday August 5, 2025 2:03 am PDT by
Despite being over two years old, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 still dominate the premium wireless‑earbud space, thanks to a potent mix of top‑tier audio, class‑leading noise cancellation, and Apple's habit of delivering major new features through software updates. Rumors suggest AirPods Pro 3 could arrive as soon as September 2025 alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, giving prospective AirPods...
Read Full Article34 comments
iphone 16 pro ghost hand

Skipping the iPhone 17 Pro? Here Are Key iPhone 18 Pro Rumors So Far

Friday August 8, 2025 11:21 am PDT by
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still a year away, there are already several early rumors about the devices. Below, we recap some key iPhone 18 Pro rumors. Under-Screen Face ID In April 2023, display industry analyst Ross Young shared a roadmap showing that iPhone 17 Pro models would feature under-display Face ID. In May 2024, however, Young said he heard this change...
Read Full Article87 comments
airpods max 2024 colors

Apple Working on New AirPods Max With Two Key Upgrades

Wednesday August 6, 2025 1:08 pm PDT by
AirPods Max 2 are expected to have at least two key advantages over the current AirPods Max. First, the next AirPods Max will weigh less than the current AirPods Max, according to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The current AirPods Max weigh 0.85 pounds, excluding the charging case, according to Apple. Kuo expects the AirPods Max 2 to enter mass production at some point in...
Read Full Article