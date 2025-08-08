ChatGPT Plus Users Can Keep Using GPT-4o After Complaints About GPT-5
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman today said that the company will allow Plus users to continue to use the prior-generation GPT-4o model if they don't want to use the new GPT-5 model that came out yesterday.
As noted by The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern, there were some ChatGPT users who were upset that OpenAI replaced prior ChatGPT models with GPT-5 with no warning. Some people had become accustomed to the tone and feel of GPT-4o, and did not feel that the GPT-5 model was able to replicate it.
There are multiple complaints on Reddit about GPT-5's lack of personality compared to GPT-4o, and from people who feel that GPT-5 isn't able to complete the same tasks. Users have also complained about GPT-5 offering replies that are too short, and about hitting usage limits too quickly.
Altman says that Plus users can choose to continue to use 4o, and that OpenAI will watch usage and consider how long legacy models should continue to be supported.
To address the other complaints, GPT-5 rate limits for ChatGPT Plus users will be doubled as the GPT-5 rollout is completed. It is taking longer than expected for OpenAI to deploy GPT-5 to all users, and some people are not yet seeing GPT-5 as an option.
Going forward, GPT-5 should seem smarter, Altman said. There was apparently an issue with the autoswitcher yesterday that caused GPT-5 to seem "way dumber." OpenAI also plans to make it more clear about which model is answering a query, and will update the UI to make it easier to manually trigger thinking. Altman says that OpenAI will continue to listen to user feedback going forward.
Starting with iOS 26, the ChatGPT feature that's integrated into Siri will use the GPT-5 model. Until then, it will continue to use the prior ChatGPT models.
Popular Stories
The calendar has turned to August, and that means the iPhone 17 series is just one month away. Apple has yet to officially announce an event, but it has been rumored that the devices will be announced on Tuesday, September 9.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
Below is the August 2025 edition of our iPhone 17 Pro rumor recap, for an up-to-date overview of what to...
Despite being over two years old, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 still dominate the premium wireless‑earbud space, thanks to a potent mix of top‑tier audio, class‑leading noise cancellation, and Apple's habit of delivering major new features through software updates. Rumors suggest AirPods Pro 3 could arrive as soon as September 2025 alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, giving prospective AirPods...
The latest iOS 26 beta includes imagery that confirms Apple's work on a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra, which is set to come out this fall. MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris found an Apple Watch image with a resolution that does not correspond to any current Apple Watch models.
The image suggests that the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 could have a slightly larger display size, with a...
Apple is still on track to release a new Apple TV model later this year, according to a reliable source speaking to MacRumors.
According to a source familiar with the company's plans, Apple is highly likely to replace the current Apple TV 4K with a new model later this year. The current model will be discontinued.
Today's Apple TV 4K came out in 2022, featuring the A15 Bionic chip,...
iOS 26 introduces an Adaptive Power Mode on the iPhone, alongside the existing Low Power Mode.
Apple says that Adaptive Power Mode can make "small performance adjustments" when necessary to extend an iPhone's battery life, including slightly lowering the display brightness or allowing some activities to "take a little longer."
The full description of Adaptive Power Mode, from the iOS 26...
Apple seeded the fifth developer beta of iOS 26 today, and while the number of significant changes has dropped, there are quite a few smaller tweaks. Apple is continuing to refine button placement, animations, and design in preparation for launching iOS 26 in September.
Camera
Apple added a toggle in the Camera app to allow users to toggle on Classic Mode, a setting that reverses the scroll ...
Apple today released a firmware update for the 25W MagSafe Charger that is compatible with the iPhone 12 and later and the latest AirPods. The new firmware is version 2A168, up from the 2A146 firmware that came out last year. In the Settings app, the new firmware is version 148, up from 136.
Apple introduced the 2024 MagSafe charger alongside the iPhone 16 models back in September, and it is ...
The iPhone 17 series is now just weeks away. Apple's iPhone 17 event this year is rumored to be scheduled for Tuesday, September 9. If Apple follows the traditional pattern, iPhone 17 pre-orders would begin on the Friday, September 12. The new devices would then likely reach customers and retail stores the following Friday, September 19.
If you're in the market for a new iPhone this year, or ...