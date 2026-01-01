What Do You Want to See From Apple in 2026?

As we shared in our annual What to Expect Guide yesterday, 2026 is going to be a busy year for Apple. There are a lot of firsts in development, including the first foldable iPhone and the first OLED MacBook, plus an all new home hub device that will kick off Apple's major expansion into smart home devices and robotics.



We'll get new M5 Macs and new iPads early in the year, along with an updated ‌iPhone‌ 17e. In the spring, we're expecting iOS 26.4 with the revamped version of Siri, and the home hub, a new Apple TV, and a new HomePod mini could launch in that same timeframe.

We're aware of what's likely to launch based on rumors and past release information, but we'd love to hear from the MacRumors community. What do you want to see Apple release this year?

Are you excited for the new version of ‌Siri‌? Planning to get an ‌iPhone‌ Fold? What do you want to see from iOS 27 and macOS 27?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and take a look at our What to Expect guide for an overview of the current rumors. We'll be hearing a lot more about Apple's 2026 plans in the coming months, and you can count on us to have in-depth coverage of every rumor that surfaces.

If you want to discuss Apple's 2026 products, our MacRumors forums are an excellent resource, plus they're a great place to get help on current Apple products and software, or to find like-minded folks in the Apple community.

Happy New Year!