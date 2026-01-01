What Do You Want to See From Apple in 2026?

by

As we shared in our annual What to Expect Guide yesterday, 2026 is going to be a busy year for Apple. There are a lot of firsts in development, including the first foldable iPhone and the first OLED MacBook, plus an all new home hub device that will kick off Apple's major expansion into smart home devices and robotics.

Apple 26 Feature
We'll get new M5 Macs and new iPads early in the year, along with an updated ‌iPhone‌ 17e. In the spring, we're expecting iOS 26.4 with the revamped version of Siri, and the home hub, a new Apple TV, and a new HomePod mini could launch in that same timeframe.

We're aware of what's likely to launch based on rumors and past release information, but we'd love to hear from the MacRumors community. What do you want to see Apple release this year?

Are you excited for the new version of ‌Siri‌? Planning to get an ‌iPhone‌ Fold? What do you want to see from iOS 27 and macOS 27?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and take a look at our What to Expect guide for an overview of the current rumors. We'll be hearing a lot more about Apple's 2026 plans in the coming months, and you can count on us to have in-depth coverage of every rumor that surfaces.

If you want to discuss Apple's 2026 products, our MacRumors forums are an excellent resource, plus they're a great place to get help on current Apple products and software, or to find like-minded folks in the Apple community.

Our readers and our forum members continue to make MacRumors the number one source for Apple news, rumors, and advice, so thank you for being here! MacRumors celebrated its 25th birthday this year, thanks to the MacRumors community. We're looking forward to another year of rumors and product launches in 2026, and we hope you are too. Happy New Year!

Popular Stories

apple intelligence black

Report: Apple's AI Strategy Could Finally Pay Off in 2026

Tuesday December 30, 2025 9:01 am PST by
Apple's restrained artificial intelligence strategy may pay off in 2026 amid the arrival of a revamped Siri and concerns around the AI market "bubble" bursting, The Information argues. The speculative report notes that Apple has taken a restrained approach with AI innovations compared with peers such as OpenAI, Google, and Meta, which are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in data...
Read Full Article187 comments
apple fitness 2026 1

Apple Teases 'Something Big' Coming Soon to Apple Fitness+

Tuesday December 30, 2025 2:11 pm PST by
The Apple Fitness+ Instagram account today teased that the service has "big plans" for 2026. In a video, several Apple Fitness+ trainers are shown holding up newspapers with headlines related to Apple Fitness+. What's Apple Fitness+ Planning for the New Year? Something Big is Coming to Apple Fitness+ The Countdown Begins. Apple Fitness+ 2026 is Almost Here 2026 Plans Still Under ...
Read Full Article117 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With a Rough iPhone Fold Mockup

Monday December 29, 2025 10:55 am PST by
Apple is rumored to be introducing a foldable iPhone in September 2026, and since it will bring the biggest form factor change since the iPhone was introduced in 2007, curiosity about the design is high. A 3D designer created an iPhone Fold design based on rumors, and we printed it out to see how it compares to Apple's current iPhones. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article143 comments
maxresdefault

Where's the New Apple TV?

Monday December 22, 2025 11:30 am PST by
Apple hasn't updated the Apple TV 4K since 2022, and 2025 was supposed to be the year that we got a refresh. There were rumors suggesting Apple would release the new Apple TV before the end of 2025, but it looks like that's not going to happen now. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said several times across 2024 and 2025 that Apple would...
Read Full Article187 comments
iphone 17 pro dark blue 1

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Users Report Static Speaker Noise While Charging

Tuesday December 30, 2025 10:39 am PST by
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max owners are having trouble with the speakers of their devices, and have complained about a static or hissing noise that occurs when the iPhone is charging. There are multiple discussions about the issue on Reddit, the MacRumors forums, and Apple's Support Community, where affected users say there is a noticeable static noise "like an old radio." Some people report...
Read Full Article146 comments
iPhone Top Left Hole Punch Face ID Feature Purple

iPhone 18 Pro Launching Next Year With These 12 New Features

Tuesday December 23, 2025 8:36 am PST by
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are not expected to launch for another nine months, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped 12 features rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro models. The same overall design is expected, with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, and a "plateau" housing three rear cameras Under-screen Face ID Front camera in...
Read Full Article100 comments
iphone 17 models

No iPhone 18 Launch This Year, Reports Suggest

Thursday January 1, 2026 8:43 am PST by
Apple is not expected to release a standard iPhone 18 model this year, according to a growing number of reports that suggest the company is planning a significant change to its long-standing annual iPhone launch cycle. Despite the immense success of the iPhone 17 in 2025, the iPhone 18 is not expected to arrive until the spring of 2027, leaving the iPhone 17 in the lineup as the latest...
Read Full Article47 comments
Mac Pro Feature Blue

What's Happening With the Mac Pro?

Wednesday December 31, 2025 9:59 am PST by
Apple hasn't updated the Mac Pro since 2023, and according to recent rumors, there's no update coming in the near future. In fact, Apple might be finished with the Mac Pro. Bloomberg recently said that the Mac Pro is "on the back burner" and has been "largely written off" by Apple. Apple apparently views the more compact Mac Studio as the ideal high-end pro-level desktop, and it has almost...
Read Full Article170 comments

Top Rated Comments

breather Avatar
breather
50 minutes ago at 11:56 am
Refinement.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Macbookey Avatar
Macbookey
49 minutes ago at 11:57 am
Leadership that understands what makes products great and then brings in the money. Not stifling and staggering advancement, lessening customer experience for margins. Above all, people in charge of software that understand what made the synergy between great hardware and software seamless in the  of old, and can actually execute on that.

In short, a company that gives us what we never knew we needed regularly, and one that takes pride in every single product it ships with its name on it. An  that would be ashamed to sell us single Nand chip Macs, only new colours and a USB port for AirPods Max at the same price, with 5 year old tech, soft aluminum Pro iPhone frames, and the bug ridden festival that is recent software, and in many cases visually abhorrent. To name a few.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
radogado Avatar
radogado
32 minutes ago at 12:14 pm
Bug fixes. The state of their software is embarrassing
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Octavius8 Avatar
Octavius8
40 minutes ago at 12:06 pm
Volume rockers that work predictably in iPads! (Give us back the setting to choose the way volume buttons work in iPads depending the orientation). Too much to ask?. It was already implemented, why was it removed?.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ChrisMac47 Avatar
ChrisMac47
39 minutes ago at 12:07 pm
A update of the iPhone mini !!! My 12 mini will only last another year or two.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
52 minutes ago at 11:53 am
Probably a bit vague, but actual innovation and less bugs
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments