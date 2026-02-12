What's Next for the Mac Studio

Apple is working on an updated version of the Mac Studio, and the new machine is expected to launch in the first half of 2026. We've rounded up what we know about the next-generation ‌Mac Studio‌ so far.





Design

We're not expecting Apple to redesign the ‌Mac Studio‌, and there haven't been rumors of a design update. The ‌Mac Studio‌ will continue to have an Apple TV or Mac mini-like squircle design with rounded corners.

The ‌Mac Studio‌ is a much more compact desktop than the Mac Pro, measuring in at 3.7 inches tall and 7.7 inches wide. Apple has apparently put the ‌Mac Pro‌ on the backburner, and the ‌Mac Studio‌ is seen as the future of Mac desktop computing.

M5 Max and M5 Ultra Chips

We're expecting the ‌Mac Studio‌ to adopt M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips. The M5 Max chip will offer much faster CPU and GPU performance than the M5 chip that came out last October, and the M5 Ultra will double the M5 Max performance.

Signs of the M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips were spotted in the recent iOS 26.3 release candidate.

Faster SSD

The M5 MacBook Pro models were updated with a faster SSD, so the ‌Mac Studio‌ and other Macs coming in 2026 could get the same refresh.

Studio Display 2

Apple debuted the first Studio Display alongside the ‌Mac Studio‌, and there is a new Studio Display 2 rumored to be coming this year. We could get the new display alongside the new ‌Mac Studio‌.

The Studio Display 2 is expected to look like the current model, but it could get a faster 90Hz refresh rate, a mini-LED display, and an A19 chip.

Pricing

There haven't been rumors of pricing increases for the ‌Mac Studio‌, so it could continue to start at $1,999.

Release Timing

Last weekend, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that new ‌Mac Studio‌ models "shouldn't arrive too long after the spring Mac refresh," which is expected to include new ‌MacBook Pro‌ models.

New ‌MacBook Pro‌ models could come as early as the week of March 2, so the ‌Mac Studio‌ will come sometime after that date.