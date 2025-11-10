M3 iPad Air vs. M5 iPad Pro Buyer's Guide: All Differences Compared

by

Apple recently updated the iPad Pro, widening the gap with the iPad Air, but how different are the two product lines and which should you buy?

iPad Pro 2024 vs Air 2024 Feature
Earlier this year, Apple refreshed the ‌iPad Air‌ with the M3 chip—a minor update over the previous model from 2024 which added the M2 chip and Apple Pencil hover. The latest ‌iPad Pro‌ models introduced the M5 chip alongside a small number of changes after last year's major redesign, which saw the debut of a thinner design with OLED displays.

Should you consider purchasing the ‌iPad Air‌ to save money, or do you need the high-end features of the ‌iPad Pro‌? Our guide answers the question of how to decide which of these two iPads is best for you.

‌iPad Air‌ (M3, 2025) ‌iPad Pro‌ (M5, 2025)
Liquid Retina display (LED backlit display with IPS technology) Ultra Retina XDR display (Tandem OLED)
ProMotion technology for refresh rates up to 120Hz
11-inch model SDR brightness: 500 nits max
13-inch model SDR brightness: 600 nits max		 SDR brightness: 1,000 nits max
XDR brightness: 1,000 nits max full screen, 1,600 nits peak (HDR content only)
Nano-texture display glass option on 1TB and 2TB models
Drive external displays at 60Hz Drive external displays at up to 120Hz
Adaptive Sync support
‌M3‌ chip M5 chip
Made using TSMC's first-generation 3nm technology (N3) Made using TSMC's third-generation ‌3nm‌ process (N3P)
Based on A17 Pro chip from iPhone 15 Pro (2023) Based on A19 Pro chip from iPhone 17 Pro (2025)
8-core CPU (4 performance + 4 efficiency cores) Up to 10 CPU cores (4 performance + 6 efficiency cores)
9-core GPU 10-core GPU
Integrated Neural Accelerator in every GPU core
Metal 4 developer APIs Metal 4 developer APIs with Tensor APIs to program GPU Neural Accelerators
LPDDR5 memory LPDDR5X memory
8GB of memory 256GB and 512GB models: 12GB memory
1TB and 2TB models: 16GB memory
100 GB/s memory bandwidth 153 GB/s unified memory bandwidth
Dedicated display engine
First-generation ray tracing engine Third-generation ray tracing engine
First-generation dynamic caching Second-generation dynamic caching
Shader cores Enhanced shader cores
GPU with standard power efficiency More power-efficient GPU: Maintains performance with significantly less power
Improved thermal design with graphite sheets and copper
Broadcom Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip N1 chip
Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 6
Wi-Fi 6E connectivity Wi-Fi 7 connectivity
Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G modem (cellular models only) C1X chip (cellular models only)
Touch ID in top button TrueDepth camera system for Face ID
Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono)
Animoji and Memoji
LiDAR scanner
Adaptive True Tone flash
Rear ambient light sensor
ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps for 256GB capacity)
ProRes video recording up to 4K at 60 fps with external recording
Two microphones Four studio-quality microphones
Audio zoom
Stereo recording
Landscape stereo speakers Four speaker audio
Weight: 462 grams or 617 grams Weight 444 grams or 579 grams
Depth: 6.1 mm Depth: 5.3 mm or 5.1 mm
Fast-charge capable (Up to 50% charge using a 60W adapter or higher in 30 minutes with the 11-inch model or 35 minutes with the 13-inch model)
USB‑C connector USB‑C connector with support for Thunderbolt/USB 4
Supports Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Air‌ Supports Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Pro‌
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB storage
Up to 2× faster SSD read and write speeds
Available in Space Gray, Starlight, Purple, and Blue Available in Space Black and Silver
Price starting at $599 Price starting at $999

Overall, the ‌iPad Air‌ is the better option for the majority of users, simply on the basis of value for money. For most people, the additional $400+ needed to buy the ‌iPad Pro‌ is not justified to get the likes of ‌Face ID‌, a thinner design, four-speaker audio, and a ProMotion OLED display with refresh rates up to 120Hz.

Some ‌iPad Pro‌ features, such as LiDAR, up to 16GB of memory, and Thunderbolt connectivity are only practically useful to a small niche of users and most will never use some of these high-end capabilities. Many features, such as Adaptive Sync and Audio zoom, will not be meaningfully utilized by many users.

Professionals who have a clear use case for needing larger amounts of RAM and storage, a matte display, Thunderbolt connectivity, and OLED for HDR content will clearly benefit from buying the ‌iPad Pro‌. That being said, "prosumer"-style customers who simply want the best iPad will enjoy features such as 120Hz ProMotion for smoother scrolling and gaming, a thinner design, deeper blacks and more vivid colors with the OLED display, and the Adaptive True Tone flash for document scanning, even if they are not necessary.

Beyond these individual circumstances, the ‌iPad Air‌ is the best value for money and will be more than ample for most users' needs. With the ‌iPad Air‌, users can get a modern all-screen design, the M3 chip, practical features like USB-C and 5G connectivity, and compatibility with the core Apple accessories for a price well below that of the ‌iPad Pro‌.

A new ‌iPad Air‌ with the M4 chip is in development and will likely launch in the first half of 2026, which may be worth bearing in mind if you aren't in a hurry to make a purchase. The new chip is expected to be the main upgrade, with few other new features or enhancements expected.

Related Roundups: iPad Air , iPad Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPad Air (Neutral), iPad Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPad

Popular Stories

2024 iPhone Boxes Feature

Apple Adjusts Trade-In Values for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and More

Thursday November 6, 2025 11:12 am PST by
Apple today updated its trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models. Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website, or at an Apple Store. The charts below provide an overview of Apple's current and previous trade-in values in the U.S., according to its website. Maximum values for most devices either decreased or saw no change, but the iPad Air received a slight bump. ...
Read Full Article73 comments
Liquid Glass General Feature

Apple Shares Liquid Glass Design Gallery

Thursday November 6, 2025 2:45 pm PST by
Apple is promoting the new Liquid Glass design in iOS 26, showing off the ways that third-party developers are embracing the aesthetic in their apps. On its developer website, Apple is featuring a visual gallery that demonstrates how "teams of all sizes" are creating Liquid Glass experiences. The gallery features examples of Liquid Glass in apps for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. Apple...
Read Full Article119 comments
airtag purple

Apple's Website Lists AirTag 4-Pack at Shockingly Low Price [Updated]

Friday November 7, 2025 6:40 am PST by
Apple's online store in the U.S. is suddenly offering a pack of four AirTags for just $29, which is the same price as a single AirTag. This is likely a pricing error, and it is unclear if orders will be fulfilled. Apple has not discounted the AirTag four-pack in any other countries that we checked. Delivery estimates are already pushing into late November to early December, suggesting...
Read Full Article100 comments
Early Black Friday Deals 1

The Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and More

Saturday November 8, 2025 6:16 am PST by
We're officially in the month of Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 28 in 2025. As always, this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. In this article, the majority of the discounts will be found on Amazon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When ...
Read Full Article5 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.1 Available Now With These 8 New Features

Monday November 3, 2025 5:54 am PST by
Following more than a month of beta testing, Apple released iOS 26.1 on Monday, November 3. The update includes a handful of new features and changes, including the ability to adjust the look of Liquid Glass and more. Below, we outline iOS 26.1's key new features. Liquid Glass Toggle iOS 26.1 lets you choose your preferred look for Liquid Glass. In the Settings app, under Display...
Read Full Article
ikea smart home devices

IKEA Debuts 21 HomeKit-Compatible Smart Bulbs, Sensors, and Controls

Thursday November 6, 2025 4:08 pm PST by
IKEA today announced the upcoming launch of 21 new Matter-compatible smart home products that will be able to interface with HomeKit and the Apple Home app. There are sensors, lights, and control options, all of which will be reasonably priced. Some of the products are new, while some are updates to existing lines that IKEA previously offered. There are a series of new smart bulbs that are...
Read Full Article77 comments
Apple fitness plus feature

Future of Apple Fitness+ 'Under Review'

Sunday November 9, 2025 5:30 am PST by
The future of Apple Fitness+ is "under review" amid a reorganization of the service, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple Fitness+ remains one of the company's "weakest digital offerings." The service apparently suffers from high churn and little revenue. Nevertheless, Fitness+ has a small, loyal fanbase that...
Read Full Article203 comments
maxresdefault

In-Depth iPhone Battery Experiment Pits Slow Charging Against Fast Charging

Friday November 7, 2025 1:19 pm PST by
HTX Studio this week shared the results from a six-month battery test that compared how fast charging and slow charging can affect battery life over time. Using six iPhone 12 models, the channel set up a system to drain the batteries from five percent and charge them to 100 percent over and over again. Three were fast charged, and three were slow charged. Another set of iPhones underwent...
Read Full Article173 comments
apple watch se 3 always on

Apple to Remove iPhone-Apple Watch Wi-Fi Sync in EU With iOS 26.2

Thursday November 6, 2025 4:37 am PST by
Apple in iOS 26.2 will disable automatic Wi-Fi network syncing between iPhone and Apple Watch in the European Union to comply with the bloc's regulations, suggests a new report. Normally, when an iPhone connects to a new Wi-Fi network, it automatically shares the network credentials with the paired Apple Watch. This allows the watch to connect to the same network independently – for...
Read Full Article223 comments

Top Rated Comments

DCstewieG Avatar
DCstewieG
22 minutes ago at 09:23 am
Now that the base iPhone has ProMotion I'm holding out hope the Air will follow soon but I'm also prepared for disappointment.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
StevesBobs Avatar
StevesBobs
17 minutes ago at 09:29 am
M4 iPad pro is still worth getting over the M3 iPad Air.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
840quadra Avatar
840quadra
26 minutes ago at 09:19 am
I like this table and comparison. It would be neat to see the comparison include older iPad Pro models as a comparison point. The value of the Air is no joke, with my personal iPad Pro being the 1st gen 11" that is still supported, and still liking it, in a vacuum I would say an upgrade to the current Air to be a great upgrade. But after having an M4 pro for my job for over a year, it is hard ignore the OLED of the M4 and current Pro.

Random,

I am curious the use case, and how often people use the LiDAR and cameras on iPads to this day. I do wish the ultra wide was included on the iPad more than the standard zoom camera. I am often walking construction sites and need to use super wide angles for capturing room images to put into Freeform. I often have to airdrop photos from my iPhone which seems like a miss.

LiDAR and the ultra wide would be awesome for tools such as Matterport which use both on the iPhone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FlyingDutch Avatar
FlyingDutch
11 minutes ago at 09:35 am
The M3 Air display is just a so poor value in my opinion
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments